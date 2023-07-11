EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears take command and threaten the 154.00 zone

- EUR/JPY continues its downward trajectory falling below the 154.50 level as technical indicators stand in the red.
- Weak ZEW survey data from Germany from July weakened the Euro.
- BoJ’s monetary policy tweak expectations may give the JPY support.
In Tuesday’s session, the EUR/JPY cross continued its downward path as the Yen strengthened agains its major rivals. On the other hand, poor ZEW survey data seems to make the Euro difficult to find demand.
BoJ pivot expectations make the JPY gain ground. Eyes on economic data
Despite markets expecting the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to maintain its monetary policy unchanged in its July meeting, economists at Rabobank believe they will offer some signal of when the policy may be adjusted with the adjusted macroeconomic forecast. As for now, wages, which the bank closely watches, increased in May in Japan so all eyes will be on the next set of economic activity data. Also, China’s Trade Balance data on Thursdays will be the focus as it is one of Japan's main trading partners.
In that sense, on Wednesday, the May Machine orders report will be published, and analysts predict a 0.1% year-on-year growth, which is an improvement compared to April's decline of -5.9%. Additionally, the June Producer Price Index (PPI) data is expected to be released, indicating a year-on-year rate of 4.3%, lower than the previous rate of 5.1%.
On the Euro’s side, Germany reported soft ZEW July data. The Expectations Survey came in at -14.7 vs -10.6 expected, the Current Situation at -59.5, slightly above the consensus of -60.00 and overall, market sentiment is deteriorating as Germany slips into a recession.
EUR/JPY Levels to watch
The current analysis of the daily chart suggests a shift towards a bearish outlook in the short term as selling pressure escalates. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen into negative territory for the first time since March, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints growing red bars indicating the bears are in command.
Support Levels: 154.00,153.40,153.00.
Resistance Levels: 156.00 (20-day Simple Moving Average),156.50, 157.00.
EUR/JPY Daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.95
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|155.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.9
|Daily SMA50
|151.86
|Daily SMA100
|148.26
|Daily SMA200
|145.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.67
|Previous Daily Low
|155.33
|Previous Weekly High
|157.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.38
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
