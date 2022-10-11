EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Attempts an establishment above 38.2% Fibo at 141.50

- EUR/JPY is oscillating around the 38.2% Fibo retracement at 141.50.
- The 20-and 50EMAs are on the verge of delivering a bullish crossover.
- The RSI (14) is attempting to shift inside the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
The EUR/JPY pair is oscillating in a narrow range of 141.40-141.65 in the early Tokyo session. On Tuesday, the asset rebounded firmly after testing the round-level cushion of 141.00 with lower selling pressures. The cross has been declining for the past week after failing to cross the critical hurdle of 144.00 amid the vulnerable risk appetite of market participants.
On an hourly scale, the cross is aiming to sustain above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (placed from September 26 low at 137.38 to the previous week’s high at 144.09) at 141.50. A formation of a Double Bottom chart pattern at around 141.00 has shifted the bias towards the upside.
Meanwhile, the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are on the verge of delivering a bullish crossover, which will trigger the upside momentum.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is attempting to cross the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 for a sheer upside rally.
A decisive break above Tuesday’s high at 142.19 will drive the cross towards Thursday’s high at 143.45, followed by the ultimate resistance of 144.09, recorded last week.
Alternatively, a drop below the round-level cushion of 141.00 will drag the cross toward 61.8% Fibo retracement around 140.00. A slippage below the latter will expose the asset to drag further toward September 29 low at 139.42.
EUR/JPY hourly chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|141.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.87
|Daily SMA50
|139.78
|Daily SMA100
|139.84
|Daily SMA200
|136.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.82
|Previous Daily Low
|140.9
|Previous Weekly High
|144.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.19
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
