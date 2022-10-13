- EUR/JPY grinds higher after confirming a bullish chart pattern.
- Firmer RSI adds strength to the upside bias but 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level probes buyers.
- Double tops around 144.00 appear the key hurdle, sellers need to break 141.70 to retake control.
EUR/JPY remains sidelined, recently taking offers, while printing mild losses around 142.40 during early Thursday in Europe.
The cross-currency pair confirmed the bullish triangle breakout the previous day but the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September 12-26 downside, around 142.50, challenges the quote’s immediate upside.
Even so, the firmer RSI (14) and successful trading above the 200-SMA keep the EUR/JPY buyers hopeful unless the quote stays beyond the 141.70 support confluence, including the stated triangle upper line and the 200-SMA.
It should be noted that a two-week-old support line, forming part of the triangle, also acts as a short-term key challenge to the EUR/JPY bears, around 141.00 by the press time.
Meanwhile, the pair’s sustained trading above the key Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the golden ratio, will help the buyers to aim for the double tops marked during late September around 144.00.
During the run-up, the October 06 swing high near 143.45 can act as a buffer while the previous monthly high near 145.65 could lure the bulls past 144.00.
EUR/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|142.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.74
|Daily SMA50
|140.04
|Daily SMA100
|139.96
|Daily SMA200
|136.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.64
|Previous Daily Low
|141.4
|Previous Weekly High
|144.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.19
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
