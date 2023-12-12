EUR/JPY loses momentum above the mid-156.00s, ZEW survey eyed

- EUR/JPY loses ground around 156.72 on the renewed JPY demand.
- Economists stated that expecting the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to abandon the negative interest rate policy later this month was premature.
- The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to hold its Deposit Facility Rate unchanged at 4.0%.
- ECB rate decision will be a closely watched event on Thursday.
The EUR/JPY cross snaps the two-day winning streak during the early European session on Tuesday. The cautious mood and safe-haven flows due to escalating tensions between the US and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen lift the Japanese Yen and create the headwind for the cross. EUR/JPY currently trades near 156.72, down 0.43% on the day.
Economists stated that expecting the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to make the tightening move later this month was premature, as new official statistics indicated that the economy contracted more quickly than estimated in the third quarter. Furthermore, market sources said BoJ policymakers see no reason to abandon the negative interest rate policy at its upcoming monetary policy meeting on December 19. This, in turn, drags the Japanese Yen (JPY) lower against the Euro (EUR).
On Friday, the Japanese cabinet office revealed that the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3) arrived at -0.7% QoQ versus -0.5% expected and -0.5% prior. Additionally, the annualized GDP contracted 2.9% from the previous reading of 2.1% contraction, and a 2.1% drop was expected.
On the Euro front, traders will closely monitor the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision on Thursday. The ECB is widely expected to hold its Deposit Facility Rate unchanged at 4.0%.
Eurozone inflation has dropped, and the economy may be in a shallow recession, so traders do not believe the ECB's narrative that interest rates will stay high for some time. The market is now pricing in over 130 basis points (bps) of the rate cut next year, beginning in March.
Moving on, market players will focus on the German and Eurozone ZEW Survey for December. Later this week, the Japanese Tankan Large Manufacturing Index (Q4) and Eurozone Industrial Production will be due on Wednesday. The attention will shift to the ECB rate decision on Thursday. This event could trigger volatility in the market and give a clear direction to the EUR/JPY cross.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|157.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|161.08
|Daily SMA50
|159.79
|Daily SMA100
|158.72
|Daily SMA200
|154.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.69
|Previous Daily Low
|155.6
|Previous Weekly High
|159.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.17
|Previous Monthly High
|164.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|160.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
