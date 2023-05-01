- EUR/JPY extended its rally on central bank divergence between the ECB and the BoJ.
- BoJ’s decision to keep rates unchanged and maintain the YCC weighed on the JPY.
- Market participants estimate the ECB will raise rates by 25 or 50 bps.
The EUR/JPY remains rallying sharply to multi-year highs at 150.94, sponsored by central bank divergence, with the European Central Bank (ECB) expected to raise rates, while the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) kept its policy unchanged. In addition, a risk-on impulse dented the appetite for safe-haven assets. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 150.93 after hitting a low of 150.02.
On Monday, a late risk-off impulse weighed on Wall Street as it registered minuscule losses. Last Friday, the BoJ’s decision to keep rates unchanged spurred a jump of more than 1.50%, or 240 pips, in the pair. However, the newest BoJ Governor, Kazuo Ueda, revealed that the central bank would conduct a review of its monetary policy.
Regarding its forward guidance, the BoJ removed to pledge to keep rates at “current or lower levels.” Uzeda’s added that if the central bank needs to shift policy, it will do it, regardless of finishing the review of the non-conventional use of monetary policy for 25 years.
On the ECB’s side, the ECB is expected to raise rates by 25 bps, though some ECB hawks are still pushing for a 50 bps increase. However, after Tuesday’s report of inflation in the EU, ECB policymakers would have a clearer view, alongside the release of S&P Global Manufacturing PMIs in the bloc.
TD Securities analysts estimate a 25 bps rate hike. They noted, “March lending data, and the ECB’s Q1 Bank Lending Survey, we expect the majority will opt for 25bps, with some clear hawkish dissents. Country-level inflation and growth data appear to have lessened the risk of a 50bps hike, but a material positive surprise in the BLS could still be enough to tip the decision. If the ECB hikes 25bps, the tone of the statement and press conference will likely be more important than the hike itself.”
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.81
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|150.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.35
|Daily SMA50
|144.5
|Daily SMA100
|143
|Daily SMA200
|142.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.44
|Previous Daily Low
|146.85
|Previous Weekly High
|150.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.29
|Previous Monthly High
|150.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases towards 0.6600 with eyes on RBA Interest Rate Decision
AUD/USD remains pressured near 0.6630-25 during the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session, after paring the daily gains amid late Monday. The Aussie pair portrays the trader’s anxiety ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision.
EUR/USD eyes more weakness below 1.0960 as focus shifts to Fed/ECB policy
The EUR/USD pair is hovering near the eight-day-old support of 1.0960 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair is expected to display a sheer sell-off after breaking below the same. The downside bias for the shared currency pair looks solid.
Gold: XAU/USD losing bullish strength and at risk of falling further Premium
Spot gold was quite volatile so far this Monday, starting the day on a down note and falling to $1,977 a troy ounce during the Asian session, later recovering to $2,005.98 ahead of Wall Street's opening.
Were Ripple and SEC about to settle in a “secret meeting”? Pro-XRP lawyer says this
Ripple vs. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) is scheduled to come to a conclusion sometime soon, but the constant delays are putting a strain on Ripple. Investors are losing conviction, and the effects of the same can be seen on-chain as well as in rumors noted on Twitter.
Too big to fail gets bigger, ISM report should keep pressure on the Fed
Wall Street is breathing a sigh of relief as the largest US lender, JPMorgan, will acquire First Republic Bank. It is starting to look like a few major banking issues will not end up leading to a banking crisis. In less than two months, the US has seen three of the top 30 banks fail.