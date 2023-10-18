EUR/JPY consolidates gains, defends the 20-day SMA

- EUR/JPY declined to a daily low of 157.70, near the 20-day SMA and then closed at 157.96.
- Despite the correction, indicators suggest that the bulls have a slight upperhand in the short term.
- The 100 and 20-day SMAs seem to be converging to perform a bullish cross.
The EUR/JPY’s buyers seem to be taking profits on Wednesday, and the cross initially declined to a low of 157.70 and then closed at 157.86, holding above the key level of the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). In line with that, indicators point towards a neutral to bullish outlook as the bulls need gather momentum as the cross contains sideways trade since the beginning of September.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart printed a negative slope, still above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) exhibits decreasing green bars, suggesting that the bulls are struggling to gather momentum. On the four-hour chart, the RSI declined to negative territory. At the same time, the MACD is seen laying out flat red bars, which suggests that there is no evidence of strong bullish momentum in the shorter time frames and that the cross may consolidate Monday and Tuesday’s gains in the next sessions while traders await fresh fundamental catalysts to set their short-term trajectory. Back to the daily chart, the pair is above the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which suggests that the bulls are in command on the broader scale.
Support levels: 157.50 (20-day SMA), 157.00, 156.50.
Resistance levels: 158.50, 159.00, 159.50.
EUR/JPY Daily Chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.57
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|158.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.51
|Daily SMA50
|157.94
|Daily SMA100
|156.36
|Daily SMA200
|150.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.62
|Previous Daily Low
|157.1
|Previous Weekly High
|158.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.51
|Previous Monthly High
|158.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|158.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|159.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|159.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|160.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
