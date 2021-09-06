EUR/JPY begins the ECB week on a firmer footage above 130.00

- EUR/JPY reverses Friday’s pullback from two-month high, mildly bid of late.
- Escalating chatters over reduction in ECB bond purchase propel Euro.
- Virus woes, downbeat S&P 500 Futures probe bulls around multi-day top.
- Light calendar, off in the US, Canada restrict market moves.
EUR/JPY eases from intraday high to 130.41 but prints around 0.10% daily gains during early Monday. The cross-currency pair took a U-turn from the highest levels since July 13 the previous day before the bulls took back the controls as the key week starts.
Although market sentiment remains sluggish, underpinning the Japanese yen’s safe-haven demand, the EUR/JPY pair remains firmer amid escalating chatters over the European Central Bank’s (ECB) hawkish play during this week’s monetary policy meeting.
The latest fundamentals from the bloc have been positive to the ECB hawks that have long pushed for dialing back the easy money policies. Recently, EU's commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said during the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy that they are monitoring euro-area inflation, should monitor it very accurately, but without making conclusions too soon.
On the other hand, wide criticism of Japan PM Yoshihide Suga and following readiness to resign from the Prime Minister’s post join the coronavirus concerns to weigh on the sentiment and favor the JPY bulls. While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% intraday whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumps 1.5% at the latest.
Moving on, the ECB chatters are likely to be the key driver for the EUR/JPY prices, which are expected to remain firmer. However, escalating COVID-19 woes and ECB disappointment may not hesitate from recalling the bears.
Technical analysis
Although a downside break of a two-week-old support line, now resistance around 130.55, favors EUR/JPY sellers, 100-day EMA near 130.15 precedes the 130.00 threshold to restrict short-term declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|130.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.32
|Daily SMA50
|129.96
|Daily SMA100
|131.13
|Daily SMA200
|129.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.74
|Previous Daily Low
|130.19
|Previous Weekly High
|130.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.49
|Previous Monthly High
|130.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
