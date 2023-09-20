EUR/GBP testing higher waters near 0.8650 after UK CPI miss

- The EUR/GBP is catching some lift on the back of softer-than-expected UK inflation data.
- The week is still heavy on the economic calendar, with UK and EU PMI figures still in the barrel.
- The BoE is set for one last rate hike on Thursday.
The EUR/GBP caught a bump higher during Wednesday trading after the United Kingdom’s (UK) inflation reading came in below market expectations, sending the Pound Sterling (GBP) lower and giving the Euro (EUR) a leg up.
The Euro-Pound pair lifted from the day’s open near 0.8620 after the UK’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures broadly missed the mark, with August’s CPI reading coming in at just 0.3%, versus the forecast 0.7%.
The previous month’s CPI declined by 0.4%, and markets are readjusting their Pound Sterling bets as the Bank of England (BoE) is set to give just one more rate hike this cycle.
The BoE is slated to give its latest rate call at 11:00 GMT on Thursday, where the central bank is broadly expected to raise its benchmark interest rate to 5.5% from 5.25. Inflation has proven to be a sticky point for the UK’s domestic economy, but the last round of inflation figures means the rate of price increases has begun to slow.
UK inflation slows down, BoE to be pressured off rate hike cycle
GBP traders will want to reassess inflation expectations and what that could mean for the rate hike cycle moving forward.
On the economic calendar, The BoE will be followed up by Retail Sales and Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) figures on Friday, where the EU will also see September’s preliminary PMIs.
UK Retail Sales are expected to rebound to 0.5% from the last reading of -1.2%, while the UK PMI composite is seen ticking up slightly from 48.6 to 48.7.
On the EUR side, pan-EU composite PMI figures are forecast to slide from 46.7 to 46.5.
If market data comes in at expectations, it could challenge the Euro’s current position on the charts.
EUR/GBP technical outlook
The EUR/GBP’s Wednesday bounce takes the pair firmly up through the 0.8640 level, and is currently cycling the 0.8650 level as traders look for further momentum.
A rising trendline is currently baking into the charts on the hourly candles, with the 34-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rising into 0.8635.
On the daily candles, The Euro is set to confirm a break of the descending trendline from July’s swing high into the 0.8700 handle. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently sits just beyond, parked near 0.8710
EUR/GBP technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8646
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.8618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8582
|Daily SMA50
|0.8588
|Daily SMA100
|0.8607
|Daily SMA200
|0.8712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8637
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8615
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8631
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8558
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8669
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8493
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8623
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8629
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.861
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8602
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8631
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8645
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8652
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 on hawkish Fed-led US Dollar surge
AUD/USD is extending losses toward 0.6400 in the Asian trading on Thursday. The Aussie is suffering from the unabated US Dollar demand after the Federal Reserve held steady on rates but raised their outlook going forward.
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.0600 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading at weekly lows, heading toward 1.0600 in the Asian session on Thursday. The Fed, as expected, kept rates unchanged but indicated that one more rate hike before the year-end could be appropriate. US yields surged to multi-year highs, driving the US Dollar higher.
Gold remains pressured around $1,925 on Fed's hawkish stance
Gold price remains in the red for the third consecutive day around $1,925 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. As expected, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) maintained current benchmark policy rates at 5.5% in the meeting held on Wednesday.
US House Committee passes bill to prevent issuance of CBDC
The United States is a landmine of regulatory trouble for the crypto space, but the technology behind it was being pursued for adoption. However, the application of this technology is also being objected to by many, attempting to end things before they even begin.
New bear market Fed dynamics
In a time not long ago, the stock market tended to rise as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. However, the recent market dynamics have flipped this script entirely. Now, the mere mention of rate hikes sends stocks tumbling.