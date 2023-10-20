EUR/GBP surges to five-month high near 0.8740

Share:

EUR/GBP continues the winning streak after downbeat UK economic data.

UK Retail Sales dropped to 0.9% against the anticipated 0.1% decline.

German PPI data reveals a decline in prices in the primary markets.

EUR/GBP moves on the upward trajectory after the downbeat after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a weak United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales data for September. The pair trades higher at five-month highs around 0.8740 during the European session on Friday.

Monthly Retail Sales showed a 0.9% drop, contrary to the anticipated 0.1% decline. August saw a modest rise of 0.4%. On an annual basis, sales contracted by 1.0%, defying market predictions of a stagnant performance.

This dip in Retail Sales is indicative of the financial strain on households due to high inflation and increased borrowing costs. The significant drop in consumer spending is likely to have a notable impact on consumer inflation expectations. As a consequence of weakening spending, there's speculation that the Bank of England (BoE) might lean towards maintaining the current interest rates at 5.25% in November’s policy meeting.

Meanwhile, financial market participants are pondering the potential of the European Central Bank (ECB) discontinuing policy measures, despite inflation levels beyond the bank's target and growing concerns about the risk of a European zone economic slowdown or stagflation.

In a statement on Wednesday, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde noted that underlying inflation remains robust, and wage growth continues to maintain historically high levels. These factors contribute to the ongoing narrative surrounding the Euro's performance against the British Pound.

Germany's Producer Price Index (PPI) showed a price decrease in the primary markets. The monthly figures indicate a decline of 0.2%, which is quite a deviation from the anticipated 0.4% increase in September. On a year-over-year basis, there's an even more significant drop, with a 14.7% fall, surpassing the market expectation of 14.2%.