EUR/GBP rises as markets gear up for a hike on Thursday by the ECB

- EUR/GBP closed above 0.8600 and saw 0.20% gains.
- A Reuters report indicated that the ECB will hike rates on Thursday on higher-than-expected inflation forecasts.
On Wednesday, the EUR/GBP closed above 0.8600, and the EUR gained ground over the GBP as investors are preparing for an announcement of a 25 basis point (bps) hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday.
In line with that, Reuters reported that the European Central Bank (ECB) foresees eurozone inflation remaining above 3% next year, exceeding the previous 2% projection, which would justify a tenth consecutive interest rate hike at its upcoming meeting on Thursday. In the meantime, market expectations are divided between the bank maintaining current rates and a 25 basis point increase due to concerns about high inflation and looming recession fears.
Despite this projection strengthening the case for a hike, analysts still believe that the decision will be a close call.
EUR/GBP Levels to watch
The daily chart analysis indicates a neutral to bullish outlook for EUR/GBP as the bulls show signs of resurgence but face challenges ahead. Having turned flat in positive territory, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests a potential market equilibrium with balanced buying and selling pressure, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram exhibits increasing green bars. Furthermore, the pair is above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but below the 100- and 200-day SMAs, indicating that the bulls aren't done yet and that the outlook is still positive for the short term.
Support levels: 0.8590, 0.8567 (20-day SMA), 0.8550.
Resistance levels: 0.8615 (100-day SMA), 0.8630, 0.8650.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8609
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.8594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8563
|Daily SMA50
|0.8581
|Daily SMA100
|0.862
|Daily SMA200
|0.8712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8594
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8558
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8601
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8524
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8669
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8493
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8572
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8546
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8606
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8643
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
