EUR/GBP rises as markets gear up for a hike on Thursday by the ECB

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
  • EUR/GBP closed above 0.8600 and saw 0.20% gains.
  • A Reuters report indicated that the ECB will hike rates on Thursday on higher-than-expected inflation forecasts.

On Wednesday, the EUR/GBP closed above 0.8600, and the EUR gained ground over the GBP as investors are preparing for an announcement of a 25 basis point (bps) hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. 

In line with that, Reuters reported that the European Central Bank (ECB) foresees eurozone inflation remaining above 3% next year, exceeding the previous 2% projection, which would justify a tenth consecutive interest rate hike at its upcoming meeting on Thursday. In the meantime, market expectations are divided between the bank maintaining current rates and a 25 basis point increase due to concerns about high inflation and looming recession fears.

Despite this projection strengthening the case for a hike, analysts still believe that the decision will be a close call.

EUR/GBP Levels to watch 

The daily chart analysis indicates a neutral to bullish outlook for EUR/GBP as the bulls show signs of resurgence but face challenges ahead. Having turned flat in positive territory, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests a potential market equilibrium with balanced buying and selling pressure, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram exhibits increasing green bars. Furthermore, the pair is above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but below the 100- and 200-day SMAs, indicating that the bulls aren't done yet and that the outlook is still positive for the short term.

 Support levels: 0.8590, 0.8567 (20-day SMA), 0.8550.

 Resistance levels: 0.8615 (100-day SMA), 0.8630, 0.8650.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8609
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 0.8594
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8563
Daily SMA50 0.8581
Daily SMA100 0.862
Daily SMA200 0.8712
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8594
Previous Daily Low 0.8558
Previous Weekly High 0.8601
Previous Weekly Low 0.8524
Previous Monthly High 0.8669
Previous Monthly Low 0.8493
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8581
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8572
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.857
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8546
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8534
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8606
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8619
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8643

 

 

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates in a narrow range around 0.6430 ahead of US CPI data

AUD/USD consolidates in a narrow range around 0.6430 ahead of US CPI data

The AUD/USD pair oscillates in a narrow range around 0.6425 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 104.50 after retreating from the 105.00 area. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation data.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD rises above 1.0750 on ECB rate hike expectations Premium

EUR/USD rises above 1.0750 on ECB rate hike expectations

A report from Reuters indicating that the ECB will raise its inflation projections positively impacted the Euro during late trading on Tuesday. EUR/USD pair jumped from 1.0735 to the 1.0760 area. The ECB will have its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The key event to watch on Wednesday will be US CPI.

EUR/USD News

Gold extends slide to fresh two-week low Premium

Gold extends slide to fresh two-week low

Gold fell on Tuesday amid renewed US Dollar demand, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,907.53 a troy ounce. The bright metal lost the most during European trading hours, as dismal local data spurred concerns about an economic setback in the United Kingdom and the Euro Zone.

Gold News

Bitcoin price climbing above $26,000 brings profit to BTC-related stocks

Bitcoin price climbing above $26,000 brings profit to BTC-related stocks

Bitcoin price is known to have a bullish impact on other altcoins when it rises, but the cryptocurrency is seemingly affecting the stock market too this time. Companies affiliated with digital assets are enjoying gains as BTC, even as the rest of the market remains relatively calm.

Read more

S&P 500 sags into $4,460.00 after Apple fails to inspire tech component

S&P 500 sags into $4,460.00 after Apple fails to inspire tech component

S&P 500 takes a step down on flagging technology sector components. Equities on softer footing ahead of key US CPI data due on Wednesday. Despite declines, S&P tech component up nearly 40% for 2023.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures