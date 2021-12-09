EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Hovers around 0.8540s after bears reclaim the 200-DMA, though upside risks remain

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • The shared currency gives way against the British pound, down some 0.43%.
  • EUR/GBP Price Forecast: It has an upward bias, but as long as bears keep the spot under the 200-DMA, they are in charge.

The EUR/GBP retreats after printing a new eight-week high around 0.8598, down to 0.8540 during the New York session at the time of writing. Financial markets sentiment is downbeat, as shown by US equities recording losses, except for the Dow Jones Industrial, up some 0.11%. Factors like COVID-19 restrictions across Europe, particularly in Germany, Austria, Netherlands, and on Wednesday the UK, weighed on risk appetite as omicron infections rise, despite its recently reported mild symptoms.

The EUR/GBP pair remained subdued around 0.8570-0.8598 during the overnight session. However, through the mid-European session, it dropped below the bottom of the range, stopping between the 50 and the 100-hourly simple moving averages (SMA’s), at 0.8540. The downward move helps GBP bulls to reclaim the 200-day SMA lying at 0.8555.

At press time, the cross-currency pair has an upward bias, despite the fact of trading below the 200-DMA. If EUR bulls get a daily close above the 200-DMA, the first resistance would be 0.8600. A breach of the latter would send the pair upwards to the September 29 swing high at 0.8658, followed by the figure at 0.8700.

On the other hand, If GBP bulls want to reclaim control, they will need a daily close around the 100-DMA at 0.8511. Once that happens, the first support would be the December 7 swing low at 0.8488, followed by the 50-DMA at 0.8480.

EUR/GBP Daily chart

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8544
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.43
Today daily open 0.8581
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8474
Daily SMA50 0.8485
Daily SMA100 0.8516
Daily SMA200 0.856
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8586
Previous Daily Low 0.8506
Previous Weekly High 0.8551
Previous Weekly Low 0.8446
Previous Monthly High 0.8595
Previous Monthly Low 0.8381
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8555
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8537
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.853
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8479
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8451
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8609
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8637
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8688

 

 

