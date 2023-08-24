Share:
  • EUR/GBP prints a new six-day high at around 0.8580, confluence with the 50-day SMA.
  • Key resistance levels to watch include the 0.8600 figure, the August 14 high at 0.8632, and the August 11 daily high at 0.8669.
  • On the downside, if EUR/GBP drops below the 200-hour MA at 0.8553, it could target the YTD low at 0.8492.

EUR/GBP resumes its uptrend and hits a six-day high, with buyers set to challenge higher prices after weaker economic data from the UK hurt the Pound Sterling (GBP) prospects. At the time of writing, the pair is exchanging hands at 0.8579, gains 0.52%.

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a daily chart perspective, the cross remains neutral to downward biased, but the latest economic data from the UK shifted flows and favored the Euro (EUR). Today’s price action witnessed the EUR/GBP printing a new six-day high at around 0.8580, which confluences with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A break above would expose the 0.8600 figure, followed by the month-to-date (MTD)  high of 0.8669.

Short term, the pair is set to close the week in an upbeat mode, as the pair would end Thursday’s session at weekly highs. If EUR/GBP decisively breaks 0.8600, key resistance levels emerge at the August 14 high at 0.8632, followed by the August 11 daily high at 0.8669. Next stop would be 0.8700. Conversely, if the cross drops below the 200-hour MA (HMA) at 0.8553, Thursday’s lows would be up for grabs at 0.8534, followed by the YTD low at 0.8492.

EUR/GBP Price Action – Hourly chart

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8581
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 0.8537
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8584
Daily SMA50 0.8582
Daily SMA100 0.8651
Daily SMA200 0.8716
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8566
Previous Daily Low 0.8493
Previous Weekly High 0.8633
Previous Weekly Low 0.8524
Previous Monthly High 0.8701
Previous Monthly Low 0.8504
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8538
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8521
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8498
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8459
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8425
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8571
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8605
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8644

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

