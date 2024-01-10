EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls tally another winning day, outlook mixed

- The EUR/GBP registers 0.12%, currently trading at 0.8608 after peaking at 0.8620.
- Daily and four-hour chart indicators reveal mixed signals.
- As long as the pair remains below the 20,100, and 200-day SMAs, the overall outlook will be bearish.
On Wednesday's session, the EUR/GBP was noted at 0.8608, capturing a gain of 0.12% that saw peaks to 0.8620. The daily chart signals a neutral to bullish environment, with bulls gaining ground, while the four-hour chart presents a mixed outlook on the pair.
In a general perspective, the indicators on the daily chart reflect a slight bearish dominance despite daily gains. The pair's position below its Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) for 20,100 and 200 days underscores the ongoing supremacy of sellers in the market. That being said, a slightly positive slope in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), even while persisting in the negative territory, signals a hint of increasing bullish momentum but the flat green bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggest that the buying momentum is still weak.
Shifting to the four-hour chart, the technical situation still appears mixed. The negative slope for the four-hour RSI suggests a decline of bullish momentum for the immediate short-term, aligning with the flat green bars of the four-hour MACD, depicting an ongoing equilibrium between buyers and sellers. At this juncture, the selling momentum prevails, but with a persistent struggle from the bulls to regain the ground. This outlines a mixed outlook, with the market exhibiting an undecided short-term path until either of the momentum gains a strong foothold.
EUR/GBP technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8611
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.8602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8642
|Daily SMA50
|0.8658
|Daily SMA100
|0.8648
|Daily SMA200
|0.865
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8608
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8587
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.86
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8715
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8549
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8578
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8632
EUR/GBP daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
