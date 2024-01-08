EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bears halt bulls movements, further downside on the horizon

  • EUR/GBP hovers at 0.8590, experiencing a 0.17% loss as bears gain ground.
  • The bulls managed to push the cross to 0.8620 earlier in the session but failed to hold the momentum.
  • Indicators from the daily chart project bearish sentiment.
  • The four-hour chart reinforces bearish bias with RSI nearing oversold territory.

In Monday's session, the EUR/GBP trades at 0.8589, down by 0.17%. The daily chart conveys a bearish outlook, with bears progressively gaining ground. This downbeat vibe is more apparent in the four-hour chart, where indicators are deep in negative territory.

The negative slope and territory of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reflect that sellers dominate the current chart. This bearish trend is further reinforced by the cross's position, which is lodged below the key Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) - 20, 100, and 200-day, a clear indication that there is a significant hurdle for potential buyers as the bears have taken the reins. Furthermore, the rising red bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) insinuate an ongoing bearish momentum, symbolizing a negative outlook for the bulls.

Zooming into the four-hour chart, the bearish dominance is strikingly clear. The RSI is approaching oversold levels, which often indicates an overwhelming amount of selling activity but is often followed by an upward correction. Concurrently, the rising red bars of the four-hour Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reiterates the strength of the selling momentum.

 

EUR/GBP technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.859
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 0.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8641
Daily SMA50 0.8662
Daily SMA100 0.8646
Daily SMA200 0.8652
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8635
Previous Daily Low 0.86
Previous Weekly High 0.8683
Previous Weekly Low 0.86
Previous Monthly High 0.8715
Previous Monthly Low 0.8549
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8613
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8621
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8588
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8576
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8553
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8623
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8647
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8659

 

EUR/GBP daily chart

