EUR/GBP pares the biggest daily loss in two weeks around 0.8750 ahead of German inflation

- EUR/GBP picks up bids to consolidate the previous day’s heavy losses.
- UK Chancellor’s blames on BOE, downbeat British statistics keep buyers hopeful.
- Hopes of BOE’s aggressive rate hikes in the next week, likely hardships for the bloc weigh on prices.
- Germany's inflation numbers could allow buyers to keep the reins.
EUR/GBP prints mild gains around 0.8750 as it licks its wounds during Thursday’s sluggish Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair pares the biggest daily loss in a fortnight as traders await the key inflation data from Germany.
EUR/GBP pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the tussles between UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and the Bank of England, informally called the “Old Lady”.
“Old Lady will be to blame if UK markets slide next week,” said UK’s Kwarteng, which in turn exerted additional pressure on the BOE to announce a stronger rate hike. As a result, the money market bets suggest a full percentage rate lift by the BOE during the next monetary policy meeting.
Also fueling the GBP could be the comments from Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann who stated that tackling inflation will hurt the UK more than others. On the same line could be the UK PM Liz Truss’ determination to keep the widely criticized mini budget despite knowing that it will post a £60 billion funding hole. "I am still inclined to believe that a significant monetary policy response will be required in November," Bank of England (BOE) Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.
On Wednesday, chatters that the BOE will extend its gilt purchases triggered the GBP’s upside before the “Old Lady mentioned that gilt purchases are a temporary program and that they will be unwound in a smooth and orderly fashion. The news reversed Sterling’s initial gains and recollected downbeat UK statistics to challenge the EUR/GBP bulls before the EUR weakness favored the pair’s upside momentum.
Further, the mixed data from the UK also weighed on the EUR/GBP prices. That said, UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dropped to -0.3% MoM in August versus 0.0% expected and 0.2% prior whereas the Industrial Production (IP) and Manufacturing Production (MP) also slumped into the negative territory during the stated month.
Additionally, a survey conducted by YouGov and consultancy the Centre for Economics and Business Research stated that the UK Consumer Confidence gauge fell to 97.7 in September from 98.8. The detail also stated that British consumer confidence fell due to a steep deterioration in homeowners’ attitudes toward their house values.
Moving on, Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) figures for September, expected to confirm initial readings of 10.9% YoY, will be crucial for the EUR/GBP pair traders amid the fresh covid woes from the bloc. Also likely to weigh on the prices could be the ongoing energy crisis in the old continent.
Technical analysis
EUR/GBP remains capable of refreshing the yearly high, currently around 0.9255, unless breaking a five-week-old support line, near .8710 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3818
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3816
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3593
|Daily SMA50
|1.3233
|Daily SMA100
|1.3046
|Daily SMA200
|1.287
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3831
|Previous Daily Low
|1.376
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3827
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3503
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3804
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3703
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3844
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3873
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3915
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD ignores Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations near 0.6280, US CPI eyed
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6280, despite refreshing the intraday high, as traders await the key US inflation data during early Thursday. The Aussie pair ignores recently downbeat data from home, as well as hawkish Fedspeak.
USD/JPY bears eye a breakout but bulls are holding the fort ahead of US CPI
USD/JPY has been consolidating below the bull cycle lows for the best part of Wednesday's trade, stalling into and around the Federal Open Market Committee minutes that failed to move the needle significantly enough to put much of a dent into the bullish trend.
Gold rebound appears lucrative above $1,660, US inflation in focus
Gold price remains sidelined around $1,675 during Thursday’s Asian session, after bouncing off a short-term key support line, previous resistance, earlier in the week. In doing so, the precious metal portrays the typical pre-data trading lull ahead of the US CPI data for September.
Chainlink: Close to the bottom but not quite yet
Chainlink's price has lost 25% of its market value since August. LINK has produced several lower highs on the Relative Strength Index after a considerable uptick in bearish volume. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $7.54.
US CPI Preview: High expectations may trigger a dollar-buying opportunity, three scenarios Premium
Russia's war in Ukraine? Covid-zero policies in China? Britain's budget debacle? For markets, all these significant issues only play distant second fiddles to US inflation data. And within the CPI report, the figure that matters most is Core CPI MoM. Every 0.1% makes a difference.