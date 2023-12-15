EUR/GBP oscillates in a narrow range above 0.8600 ahead of Eurozone, UK PMI data

- EUR/GBP trades sideways around 0.8609 on Friday.
- The European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates steady at 4.0% at its December meeting.
- The Bank of England (BoE) maintained the benchmark rates unchanged at a 15-year high of 5.25%.
- The Eurozone and UK’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data will be released on Friday.
The EUR/GBP cross remains confined in a narrow trading range between 0.8607 and 0.8617 during the early European session on Friday. The European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) decided to maintain the interest rates on Thursday, as widely expected. The attention has now shifted to the top-tier data from both the Eurozone and the UK on Friday, which could give a clear direction to the cross. At press time, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8609, up 0.03% on the day.
The ECB held interest rates steady at 4.0% at its December meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that there was work to be done to bring the inflation back to its 2.0% target and we should not lower our guard against consumer price pressures. Analysts anticipate the ECB will cut rates next year, even though the timeframe is uncertain, with forecasts ranging from March to September.
On the other hand, the BoE maintained the benchmark rates unchanged at a 15-year high of 5.25%. The BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said there was still some way to go in the UK. Bailey also highlighted that the central bank would continue to closely track the data and take the appropriate action to bring back inflation to 2.0%
Market participants await the preliminary German and Eurozone HCOB Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December on Friday. Also, the first reading of UK S&P Global/CIPS PMI for December will be due later in the day. Traders will take cues from these data and find trading opportunities around the EUR/GBP cross.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8608
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8607
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8636
|Daily SMA50
|0.867
|Daily SMA100
|0.8637
|Daily SMA200
|0.8664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8634
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8587
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8588
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8554
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8766
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8614
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8605
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8616
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8562
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8538
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8632
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8679
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
