  • EUR/GBP resumes upside after two-day correction.
  • Price peaks at 0.8688, the strongest level since June 15.
  • Thursday: ECB decision and Truss’s energy plan.

The EUR/GBP resumed the upside after a two-day correction. Recently it climbed to 0.8688, reaching the highest level since June 15. It is hovering around 0.8665, about to post the second highest daily close in 16 months.

Thursday could be a busy volatile day for EUR/GBP with the European Central Bank meeting and the energy plan in the UK. The ECB is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points and will release macro forecasts. “Higher than expected August CPI readings certainly make the case for more aggressive tightening and it seems that more and more officials on the Governing Council are leaning towards this outcome.  While the energy crisis adds another wrinkle to the process, we think it is too early yet for it to impact ECB policy right now”, mentioned analysts at Brown Brother Harriman.

UK PM Liz Truss is expected to unveil her energy plans tomorrow as the pound remains under pressure. The GBP/USD dropped toward the lowest levels in decades near 1.1400.

With EUR/GBP trading around critical levels and considering the mentioned developments, volatility is set to remain elevated. The cross is near 0.8700 and also close to the 200-week Simple Moving Average at currently at 0.8702. A firm break above 0.8720 should clear the way to more gains over the medium-term. On the contrary, if the pound manages to keep that level, a recovery seems likely, particularly if the cross falls below 0.8560.

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8667
Today Daily Change 0.0071
Today Daily Change % 0.83
Today daily open 0.8596
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8504
Daily SMA50 0.8487
Daily SMA100 0.8499
Daily SMA200 0.8444
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8624
Previous Daily Low 0.8566
Previous Weekly High 0.8677
Previous Weekly Low 0.8487
Previous Monthly High 0.8653
Previous Monthly Low 0.834
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8588
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8602
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8567
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8538
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.851
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8624
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8653
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8682

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950

EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays deep in red below 1.1450

GBP/USD stays deep in red below 1.1450

GBP/USD has stabilized above 1.1400 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Meanwhile, the cautious market mood is providing a boost to the dollar ahead of Fed's Beige Book.

GBP/USD News

Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower

Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower

After having dipped below $1,700 earlier in the day, gold has gained traction and advanced beyond $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher following the earlier selloff.

Gold News

Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up

Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up

XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.

Read more

Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium

Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change

King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures