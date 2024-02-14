EUR/GBP attracts some buyers above the 0.8500 mark following UK CPI, PPI data

  • EUR/GBP holds positive ground around 0.8523 after the downbeat UK January inflation data. 
  • UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.0% YoY in January vs. 4.2% expected. 
  • Traders anticipate 118 basis points (bps) rate cuts in 2024, down from the 145 bps expected at the start of February.
  • The Eurozone GDP growth numbers for Q4 and December Industrial Production will be closely watched by traders on Wednesday. 

The EUR/GBP cross gains traction above the 0.8500 psychological mark during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The weaker-than-expected UK economic data exerts some selling pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP) and acts as a tailwind for EUR/GBP. The cross currently trades near 0.8523, adding 0.21% on the day. 

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday showed that the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped 0.6% MoM in January from a rise of 0.4% in December, while the annual headline CPI rose 4.0% YoY, weaker than the expectation of 4.2%. The Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, climbed 5.1% YoY in January compared to the estimation of 5.2%

The European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane said on Tuesday that the number and the exact timing of rate cuts will depend on how much progress the ECB makes towards its inflation target. Meanwhile, ECB Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said that the central bank’s new outlook for inflation and economic growth in March will be pivotal in deciding when to begin easing monetary policy. 

The ECB maintained the benchmark rates steady at a record high of 4% at its January meeting. The markets expect the first rate cuts in April or June. On Monday, traders trimmed bets on the expectation of rate cuts from the ECB, anticipating 118 basis points (bps) cuts in 2024, down sharply from the 145 bps expected at the start of February.

Later on Wednesday, the Eurozone GDP growth numbers for Q4 and December Industrial Production will be due. The UK GDP growth numbers for Q4 will be released on Thursday. These events could trigger volatility in the market and give a clear direction to the EUR/GBP cross. 

 

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8503
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 0.8505
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8544
Daily SMA50 0.8593
Daily SMA100 0.8637
Daily SMA200 0.862
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8536
Previous Daily Low 0.85
Previous Weekly High 0.8572
Previous Weekly Low 0.8516
Previous Monthly High 0.8683
Previous Monthly Low 0.8513
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8514
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8522
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8492
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8478
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8456
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8527
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8549
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8563

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

