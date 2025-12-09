EUR/CHF rebounds sharply from 2024 lows – Société Générale

EUR/CHF has bounced strongly off the 0.9210 floor, reclaiming the 200-DMA and pushing into a major trendline near 0.9400, with a key resistance band at 0.9445–0.9500 now coming into focus, Société Générale's FX analysts note.

Resistance looms at 0.9445–0.9500 zone

"EUR/CHF has staged a sharp rebound after testing the key graphical level at 0.9210, which marks the 2024 lows. The pair has crossed the 200-DMA and is probing a multi-month descending trendline (near 0.9400). Ongoing bounce may extend in short-term."

"The August peak at 0.9445/0.9500 could be an important resistance zone. It will be interesting to see if the pair can overcome this hurdle. The 200-DMA at 0.9360 is first support."