EU: Euro area Consumer Confidence Indicator improves modestly to -13.9 in December

Consumer confidence in the euro area and the EU improved modestly in December.

EUR/USD trades in the negative territory a little above 1.2200.

The Consumer Confidence Indicator for the euro area rose by 3.7 points to -13.9 in December from -17.6 in November, the advanced data published by the European Commission showed on Monday. This reading came in slightly better than analysts' estimate of -16.8.

Furthermore, the Consumer Confidence Indicator for the EU rose by 3.4 points to -15.3. Both of these readings remained well below their long-term averages of -11.2 (euro area) and -10.7 (EU), the publication showed.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored this report and was last seen losing 0.36% on a daily basis at 1.2210.