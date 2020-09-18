ECB’s de Cos: It can't be ruled out that new stimulus will be needed

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Paolo Hernandez de Cos said that the additional stimulus cannot be ruled since the economic recovery slowed down last month.

Key quotes

“It can't be ruled out that new stimulus will be needed.”

“Saw a deceleration in the recovery in August.”

EUR/USD holds the higher ground

EUR/USD holds the higher ground around 1.1860, mainly driven by the ongoing weakness in the US dollar, as doubts over the US economic recovery resurface.