Consumer Cyclical Stocks Analysis: BBIG, ATER, HYLN all lose ground, while CPNG flatlines and BROS rallies

- BBIG stock suffers again as the TYDE goes out.
- BROS stock closes higher as recovery continues from earnings sell-off.
- HYLN stock loses ground after Holcim order gains evaporate.
Equity markets remained cautious on Wednesday with most indices closing modestly lower. All the main indices closed down less than one percent, but the consumer sector fared worse. Consumer Discretionary (XLY) closed down just over 1%, while consumer durables (XLP) were down nearly 1.5%. Recent consumer spending data is holding up quite well despite sentiment being low. It appears consumers are spending now rather than later and using savings to do so as savings rates have plummeted.
BBIG Stock: Waiting for clarity on TYDE spin-off
Vinco Ventures (BBIG) stock has now fallen back to one of our support levels at $2.11. The disappointment felt by investors who were waiting for the spin-off of Cryptyde (TYDE) continues to hang on the stock. This will not diminish until an exact date has been set. We remain bearish on BBIG, but another short-term rally is likely if and when a firm date for the spin-off and bonus shares are given. BBIG closed down 6.5% on Wednesday.
BBIG chart, daily
ATER Stock: Loses ground on little news flow
Aterian (ATER) shares also lost ground on Wednesday as ATER closed at $3.04 for a loss of nearly 6%. A host of SEC Form 4 filings were released on Wednesday showing stock compensation awards to various executives. Apart from that, news flow in the name was relatively calm despite the sell-off. ATER has been struggling since reporting earnings on May 9, which showed a larger than expected loss despite revenue being more or less in line with estimates.
ATER chart, daily
HYLN Stock: Giving up Holcim gains
Hyliion (HYLN) stock fell back on Wednesday after some impressive gains last week. HYLN stock has ticked higher as a result of a deal with Holcim USA for its Hypertruck ERX electric powertrain. This allows diesel trucks to be changed into gas-charged electric transmissions with an onboard gas generator. HYLN stock moved from $3.10 to $3.76 in the days following the order but has since fallen back to close Wednesday at $3.49.
HYLN chart, daily
CPNG Stock: Flatlining but holding onto earnings gains
Coupang (CPNG) cannot shake off the bears as it lost another 4.5% on Wednesday, closing at $12.90. The downtrend has remained in place despite a strong earnings beat as recently as May 11. Post-May 11, CPNG rose 20% to $13.65 but since then has largely traded flat. Recent news that director Benjamin Sun sold over $3 million worth of shares has probably not helped, and the retail and consumer sector has been struggling. A break of $14.40 would be technically significant for bulls.
CPNG chart, daily
BROS Stock: Rises 6% as conference season kicks off
Dutch Bros (BROS) stock has continued its impressive recovery from the earnings sell-off. Wednesday saw another 6% added to the BROS stock price as it closed at $39.85. Earnings on May 11 had seen BROS nearly halve in value as it dropped from $40 to $21. A impressive recovery has continued to gather pace on Wednesday though. BROS is now doing the investor circuit as it participates in four upcoming conferences to sell its story to investors. So far, it seems to be working. The company has upcoming conferences at Baird, Jefferies, William Blair and Piper Sandler.
BROS chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0700 after dismal US data
EUR/USD manages to hold in positive territory near 1.0700 on Thursday as the greenback struggles to find demand. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose by 128,000 in May, missing the market expectation of 300,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD steadies around mid-1.2500s
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains at around 1.2550 on Thursday with the dollar having a difficult time attracting investors. Following the disappointing ADP employment report from the US, focus shifts to Factory Orders and Unit Labor Costs data.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,860
Gold price continues to push higher toward $1,860 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays in negative territory near 2.9% after the weaker-than-expected private-sector employment growth, supporting XAU/USD's upside.
After the recent pump and dump, where will Ethereum price go next?
Ethereum price has flipped its direction on the three-hour chart, undoing gains seen between May 28 and 31. While this correction might seem bearish, it could trigger a minor relief rally before a massive crash to significant levels.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!