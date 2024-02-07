China stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors hope for additional support from Chinese authorities to reverse a recent sell-off in the country's equities . Furthermore, the weaker US dollar (USD) and lower US bond rates boost Asian markets. At press time, China’s Shanghai was up 0.95% to 2,815, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 2.60% to 8,670, Hong Kong’s Hang Sang dropped 0.22% to 16,101, South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.96%, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.15%, and India’s NIFTY 50 gained 0.14% to 21,957. Chinese policymakers were also meeting with President Xi Jinping to discuss more supportive measures, while China’s securities regulator said it will encourage more state-backed funds to buy into local markets. Chinese officials were also meeting with President Xi Jinping to discuss more supporting measures, and China's securities regulator indicated it will encourage more institutional investors, such as mutual funds, state pension funds, and insurers, to enter the stock market. It’s worth noting that the Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets have wiped out around $6.1 trillion in market value from their previous highs in February 2021, as of Monday, amid the fear of a property crisis in the second world’s largest economies. In New Zealand, the Unemployment Rate in the fourth quarter (Q4) rose to 4.0% from 3.9% in the third quarter, better than the market expectation of 4.2%. The Employment Change arrived at 0.4% in the fourth quarter versus -0.2% in the previous reading, above the market consensus of a 0.3% rise. This report is crucial for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Investors will keep an eye on the Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday. The CPI inflation data is expected to drop 0.5% YoY in January, while the PPI figure is projected to decline 2.6% YoY in the same reported period. Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday at 4.30 GMT.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.