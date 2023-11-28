Canadian Dollar firms up, bolstered by soft rebound in Crude Oil ahead of Wednesday’s US GDP figures

Share:

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is continuing to grind higher against the US Dollar (USD), driven by a general decline in the Greenback and a slight boost from Crude Oil prices recovering from Tuesday’s swing low.

The economic calendar is strictly mid-tier on Tuesday. Despite mixed results for US figures overall, market sentiment appears to be on the front foot with the USD receding slightly against its major currency peers.

Canadian Dollar price today

The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.20% -0.40% -0.16% -0.42% -0.40% -0.46% -0.22% EUR 0.20% -0.20% 0.05% -0.22% -0.18% -0.26% -0.01% GBP 0.40% 0.19% 0.23% -0.04% 0.01% -0.10% 0.20% CAD 0.14% -0.06% -0.25% -0.27% -0.23% -0.31% -0.07% AUD 0.41% 0.21% 0.02% 0.27% 0.03% -0.03% 0.23% JPY 0.38% 0.18% -0.01% 0.23% -0.04% -0.08% 0.18% NZD 0.43% 0.26% 0.06% 0.30% 0.04% 0.06% 0.25% CHF 0.23% 0.01% -0.19% 0.06% -0.21% -0.18% -0.24%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar rebound grinds the USD/CAD back into 1.3600

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is getting a push as the US Dollar (USD) recedes against the broad FX market, taking the USD/CAD back into the 1.3600 handle on Tuesday.

Intraday short pressure has the pair pulling away from near-term averages, accelerating declines with the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 200-hour SMA struggling to keep up with declining bids.

The 50-hour SMA is providing technical resistance from 1.3620, while the 200-hour SMA sees any near-term bullish rebounds capped at 1.3690.

The pair has closed either flat or in the red for the past eight trading days, and Tuesday’s declines see the USD/CAD declining further away from the 50-day SMA near 1.3680.

Further downside will see the USD/CAD challenging the 200-day SMA currently lifting from the 1.3500 handle, while any bullish pullbacks will face resistance from the last lower swing high into the 1.3800 price level.

Technical indicators are beginning to flash warning signs that the USD/CAD is approaching oversold conditions. The Relative Strength Index is approaching the lower boundary, while the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) sees the signal lines crossing the midpoint into oversold territory.

USD/CAD Hourly Chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart