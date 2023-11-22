Canadian Dollar reverses downside flows to chalk in small gain on Wednesday

Share:

The Canadian Dollar fell back early Wednesday as market sentiment sours on multiple fronts.

US data briefly depleted risk appetite as Crude Oil also saw an early decline.

USD/CAD hits a new high for the week as the US Dollar bid higher.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) saw declines across the board on Wednesday, getting dragged down as Crude Oil sold off and broader markets stepped back into the US Dollar (USD) following a slew of US economic data that points to interest rates remaining higher for longer than markets anticipated at the start of the week.

The Loonie was able to recover heading into the tail end of Wednesady's trading session, and investors will be looking ahead to Friday’s Retail Sales figures from Canada, but the figures are likely to be overshadowed by US Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures due shortly after.

US markets are also expected to see some volume on Wednesday as investors gather up their order books in anticipation of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar driven lower as Crude Oil declines and US Dollar flows reverse

CAD sees fresh lows for the week, falling back on declining market sentiment.

Crude Oil markets are firmly lower for the week, WTI fell below $75/barrel before trying to recover bids.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries delayed a critical meeting on production cuts until next Thursday.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly dissatisfied with member states’ unwillingness to stick to reduced production quotas.

The meeting is for OPEC member state finance ministry staff and specifically focuses on production cut plans.

Record non-OPEC production and ongoing demand concerns from China are increasing expectations of additional OPEC production cuts.

US Initial Jobless Claims declined to a five-week low of 209K against the 225K forecast, highlighting still tight labor conditions in the US.

The University of Michigan Consumer Inflation Expectations for November showed US consumers broadly expect long-term inflation to remain above the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2% target as consumers see 3.2% inflation.

Inflation expectations tend to drive realized inflation, and elevated expectations mean the Fed was right to maintain a hawkish approach.

Investors hoping for an accelerated path for rate cuts will be left out in the cold by elevated price growth expectations.

Canadian Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies this week. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.17% -0.33% -0.23% -0.44% -0.24% -0.41% -0.26% EUR -0.17% -0.52% -0.39% -0.60% -0.40% -0.58% -0.42% GBP 0.32% 0.50% 0.11% -0.11% 0.09% -0.07% 0.08% CAD 0.22% 0.38% -0.12% -0.22% -0.03% -0.19% -0.04% AUD 0.43% 0.61% 0.12% 0.22% 0.20% 0.03% 0.18% JPY 0.25% 0.42% -0.32% 0.04% -0.17% -0.18% 0.00% NZD 0.40% 0.57% 0.08% 0.18% -0.04% 0.16% 0.15% CHF 0.26% 0.43% -0.07% 0.03% -0.20% 0.01% -0.16% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar tests new low for the week, Loonie traders looking for a mid-day recovery

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) saw fresh declines against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, driving to a new low for the week and sending the USD/CAD into 1.3765 before staging a mild intraday recovery towards the 1.3700 handle.

The Loonie is now experiencing a mild recovery, dragging the USD/CAD back down below 1.3750. The pair saw a technical rejection of the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and is now in play 1.3740.

The USD/CAD continues to get snarled on the rising trendline from 1.3100, and the 50-day SMA is providing technical support for any bearish moves into 1.3640.

USD/CAD Hourly Chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart