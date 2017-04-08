BoE: No surprises offered - ANZ

The BoE left rates unchanged as expected and the committee voted 6-2 to keep rates on hold, with McCafferty and Saunders voting for hikes, notes the analysis team at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“GDP forecasts were lowered, wage growth seen weaker (3% vs 3.5% next year) and uncertainty in regard to Brexit acknowledged. That is not the backdrop to lift rates near term if you believe that the inflation rise is temporary and a result of sterling's post referendum weakness.”

“The Governor noted that Brexit is casting a big shadow over the outlook and confidence in an orderly exit is starting to fade with EU negotiations the most important factor for the outlook. Inflation is seen at 2.2% in three years and the BoE envisages two rate hikes over that period, the first in Q3 next year as spare capacity is absorbed, but there seems a lot of uncertainty around that. Separately, the ECB noted a “substantial degree of stimulus is still needed”.”