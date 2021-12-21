Blackberry (BB) Stock Price & News: BlackBerry to release earnings after the close on Tuesday

BlackBerry releases earnings after the close on Tuesday.

BB stock was one of the meme stocks surging in early 2021.

While traders stayed loyal to GameStop and AMC, BlackBerry faded.

BlackBerry (BB) rivalled GameStop in early 2021 for meme stock attention but has since slid all the way back to now trade under $10. In January, Blackberry stock was trading at $28.77. It slid back to sub $10 by May before a meme stock resurgence in June saw a lower pop, up to $20.70 this time. From then it has been a steady move lower, and BlackBerry has barely registered with meme traders while GameStop (GME) and AMC have continued to hold meme trader attention. Things may change for a while this week as BlackBerry releases earnings after the close on Tuesday. We doubt it will be enough to cause any long-term, consistent interest, but it may provide some short-term scalping opportunities.

BlackBerry (BB) stock news

Earnings are due after the close. Revenue is expected to come in at $172.79 million, while earnings per share are expected to be -$0.09. Earnings have been volatile. The last set saw a 10% surge for BlackBerry (BB) as revenue and EPS both beat estimates. However, the previous release on June 24 also saw a beat on the top and bottom lines, but the stock fell 4%.

There has not been a huge amount of news flow on this stock for it to try and recapture some trader attention. On December 15 the company did announce it had entered into a multi-year agreement with BMW for next-generation vehicles. On November 3 BlackBerry CEO John Chen exercised options to buy 4 million shares and then sold them, raising $24.7 million in the process. The shares were sold at an average of $11.14, according to the report from Benzinga, citing SEC Form 4 filings. CEO Chen still owned just over 6 million shares in BlackBerry after the transaction, according to the report.

BlackBerry (BB) stock forecast

We have had a decent downtrend in place since the double top formation in early November was confirmed. However, lately some signs of stabilization have taken place. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has bottomed out and is putting in a bullish divergence, making higher lows while BB stock has been making new lows. Breaking 50 is needed for the RSI to confirm a turn in sentiment. $9.47 is the first resistance.

Blackberry (BB) stock chart, 4-hour

Breaking $9.47 will bring the 200-day moving average at $10.37 as the next resistance. Holding $8.50 is the key support level.