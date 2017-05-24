Bitcoin at new record highs above $2400

Bitcoin on Wednesday rose nearly 10%, reaching a new all-time high at $2,483.33. As of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $2,456.

A recent announcement by the Digital Currency Group, increased the demand for the Bitcoin, bringing the total earnings in the last four day to more than $400.

"We are committed to the research and development of technical mechanisms to improve signaling in the bitcoin community, as well as to put in place communication tools, in order to more closely coordinate with ecosystem participants in the design, integration, and deployment of safe solutions that increase bitcoin capacity," said the Digital Currency Group on Wednesday, and added that the group of signed companies represents 5.1 billion USD monthly on chain transaction volume.