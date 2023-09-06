Australian GDP rises 0.4% QoQ in Q2 vs. 0.3% expected

According to the official data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday, Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.4% in the second quarter of 2023, easing from 0.2% in the first quarter and under forecasts of 0.3%.
The annual second-quarter GDP expanded by 2.1%, compared with the 2.3% growth in Q1 while missing estimates of a 1.7% increase.
Additional details
Australia Q2 final consumption expenditure +0.2%, s/adj.
Australia Q2 gross fixed capital expenditure +2.4%, s/adj.
Australia Q2 chain price index -2.2%.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is holding lower ground near the 0.6365 region, a little impressed by the above-forecasts Australian growth numbers. The pair is down 0.15% on the day, as of writing.
Why the Australian GDP data matters to traders?
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on a quarterly basis. It is published about 65 days after the quarter ends. The indicator is closely watched, as it paints an important picture for the economy. A strong labor market, rising wages and rising private capital expenditure data are critical for the country’s improved economic performance, which in turn impacts the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision and the Australian dollar. Actual figures beating estimates is considered AUD bullish, as it could prompt the RBA to tighten its monetary policy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6350 despite upbeat Australian GDP data
AUD/USD is falling toward 0.6350 even though the Australian Q2 GDP beat estimate with 0.4% over the quarter. After RBA stood pat on interest rates in September, markets have began pricing out any further rate hike from the central bank.
EUR/USD remains under pressure, treads waters around 1.0720
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0720 during the Asian session on Wednesday, treading waters to snap the previous day’s losses. The pair is under pressure due to disappointing data from the Eurozone released on Tuesday.
Gold stays directed towards $1,910 as bears seek clues to confirm US soft landing
Gold price stays depressed at weekly low after four-day losing streak. US Dollar ignores downbeat United States Factory Orders amid hawkish Federal Reserve signals and weigh on XAU/USD. China data, fears of receding economic recovery also inspire Gold bears.
Grayscale law firm Davis Polk urges SEC to approve Bitcoin spot ETF, citing best use of resources
Grayscale Investment, one of the companies in the Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) race, has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) conversion to an ETP, citing recent court victory.
US looking stronger, China looking weaker
The US economy is developing as hoped for by the central bank, with inflation coming down and the labour market cooling without signs of the economy falling into recession, causing relief in equity markets. Meanwhile, concerns over the Chinese economy are increasing.