Australia: A cautious RBA remains on hold – UOB Group

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 3.60% at its last meeting for the year. The decision was unanimous across the 9-member board. The RBA had previously cut the cash rate by 25-bps three times this year from 4.35% at the start of the year, UOB Group's Economist Lee Sue Ann notes.

Australia’s central bank signals caution as economy evolves

"The central bank noted upside inflation risks, recovering private demand, and a still-tight labour market; as it continues to closely monitor global and domestic developments to guide decisions, prioritizing price stability and full employment."

"The central bank noted upside inflation risks, recovering private demand, and a still-tight labour market; as it continues to closely monitor global and domestic developments to guide decisions, prioritizing price stability and full employment."

"We anticipate that restoring consumer demand will become the dominant issue ahead, likely requiring a more accommodative policy stance and additional rate cuts. For now, we are penciling two more 25-bps rate cuts by the RBA by 1H26."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

