- AUD/USD drops on upbeat US data amidst a risk-on mood.
- The US Dollar got bolstered by GDP and unemployment claims data, though Durable Orders missed estimates.
- Australia’s Q3 CPI justifies the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) next week’s rate hike.
The AUD/USD tumbled below 0.6500 from weekly highs around 0.6521 after news emerged that the US economy grew at a higher pace than estimated, snapping a “technical recession” after back-to-back quarters of negative Gross Domestic Product (GDP) readings. Therefore, the US Dollar got bolstered, as shown by the AUD/USD diving towards 0.6470, down 0.37%, at the time of writing.
The Q3 preliminary GDP reading smashed estimates
The Australian Dollar lost traction when the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported that the US Advance Q3 GDP rose by 2.6%, crushing estimates of 2.4%. Factors like the trade deficit narrowing in the third quarter summed 2.77% to the GDP’s increase. The same report flashed that consumer spending is slowing down, from 2% in Q2 to 1.4%.
Elsewhere, the US Department of Labor revealed Initial Jobless Claims the week ending on October 22, which jumped by 217K, lower than the 220K foreseen, though slightly up from the previous week. Durable Good Orders offset that, missing estimates, increased by just 0.4%, below 0.6% MoM, expectations
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of peers, climbs 0.53% at 110.277, while US Treasury yields tumble. The US 10-year bond yield is losing six and a half bps, down at 3.943%, weighed by speculations of a Fed pivot.
Aside from this, Australia’s inflation report on Wednesday escalated speculations for another Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate hike. Inflation for Q3 rose 7.3% YoY, while the RBA’s favorite inflation gauge, core trimmed mean rose by 6.1% YoY. According to analysts at Westpac said, “Rates markets continued to place a high probability on the RBA raising the cash rate 25bp next week but yields rose for later dates, such as the May 2023 contract, up from 3.88% to 3.95% and above 3% in mid-2023.” Therefore, the RBA’s next meeting
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6482
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6497
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6363
|Daily SMA50
|0.6604
|Daily SMA100
|0.6765
|Daily SMA200
|0.6998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6511
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6372
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6393
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6197
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6425
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6409
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6322
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6548
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6598
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump below parity in the ECB aftermath
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated below 1.0000 after having climbed toward 1.0050 earlier in the session. ECB hiked its policy rate by 75 bps but President Lagarde refrained from committing to one more over-sized rate hike, making it tough for the euro to gather strength.
GBP/USD drops below 1.1600 as dollar gains traction
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined below 1.1600 in the American session. With investors adopting a cautious stance, the greenback stays resilient against its rivals as a safe haven and causing the pair to stay on the backfoot.
Gold under pressure as mood improves
Gold trades not far below its daily opening at $1,664.31 after first-tier events failed to trigger volatility. Nevertheless, financial markets are much more optimistic after data indicated the US economy recovered at a faster-than-anticipated pace in the third quarter of the year.
Dogecoin price triggers a multi-year breakout as DOGE bulls hint at a revisit of $0.190
DOGE shows a clear surge in bullish momentum after months of trading lower and consolidating in a tight range. This explosive move has the potential to propel the dog-themed crypto higher.
Amazon Earnings Preview: AMZN stock sags ahead of Q3 earnings
Amazon (AMZN) shed 2.6% at Thursday's open to trade at $112.65 ahead of third-quarter earnings out after the close. Analysts still expect 30% Amazon Web Services growth.