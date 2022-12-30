“Decelerating global growth and tighter liquidity conditions will keep a lid on upside potential, but we think a significant degree of this structural story is now priced in. We have the AUD/USD remaining below 0.70 through to June, before broad-based USD weakness helps lift the Aussie and other cyclicals into year-end.”

The RBA wants to remain on the ‘narrow path’ to a soft landing. As a result, we see the cash rate peaking at 3.85% by mid-2023 and staying there for at least a year. This higher-for-longer story is a key tenet of our medium-term upside bias for the AUD against currencies with more aggressive central banks, such as the NZD and GBP, which will face pressure to cut sooner.”

Domestic economic momentum will remain a source of strength for the AUD vis-à-vis non-USD currencies. Regarding AUD/USD, the pair is set to stay below 0.70 in the first half of 2023.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.