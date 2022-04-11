- The market mood is downbeat, courtesy of high global yields, Russia-Ukraine’s woes, and China’s coronavirus outbreak.
- The Australian dollar is falling due to its status as a risk-sensitive currency amid an absent economic docket.
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: Remains bullish, but price action and RSI support the scenario of printing a leg-down before resuming the uptrend.
The Australian dollar begins the week on the wrong foot, extending its losses to four consecutive days amidst a risk-off market sentiment. The weakening of the Aussie is courtesy of rising worldwide yields, as global central banks look forward to tackling inflation amid a geopolitical crisis between Ukraine-Russia, which has prompted elevated energy prices. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7426.
Worldwide stocks fall as global yields rise; China reported more than 25K Covid-19 asymptomatic cases
Global equities remained on the back foot overnight, while US stocks further confirmed the dismal mood, trading with losses. The 10-year US Treasury yield is rising three basis points, and at one time during the session, pierced March 2019 swing high at 2.77%, underpinning the greenback, as the US Dollar Index gains 0.13%, currently at 99.969.
Aside from this, the crisis between Ukraine-Russia, signals the continuation of hostilities, as peace talks faltered to provide any fresh, positive impetus. Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy said that they should not lose the possibility of a diplomatic solution to the war. At the same time, Minister Stefanishyna expects Ukraine to be given EU candidate country status in June while emphasizing that Ukraine would move fast in its application to join the EU.
Meanwhile, the US, UK, Germany, and Slovakia will provide additional military equipment to Ukraine’s forces, as a diplomatic ending seems far to be achieved.
On the Russia front, President Putin is believed to have set himself four weeks to achieve some “sort of” victory in Ukraine before the big Russian victory day on May 9.
China’s Covid-19 outbreak in the regions of Shanghai and Guangzhou is another factor that dampened the market sentiment. Shanghai reported 25,173 new asymptomatic cases on April 10, contrary to only 914 symptomatic ones.
An absent Australian economic docket left the pair leaning on US economic data and the market mood. On the US front, Fed speakers led by Regional Fed Presidents Bostic, Evans, and Governor Bowman, will cross wires.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD retreated under March 7 daily high at 0.7441, extending its fall from around 0.7600. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 50.5, due to its slope, seems poised to drop further. However, it’s worth noting that the 50-day moving average (DMA) just crossed over the 200-DMA, each lying at 0.7309 and 0.7295, respectively, which means that the AUD/USD fall is a dip that would resume the uptrend later.
That said, the AUD/USD first support would be 0.7400. A breach of the latter would expose March 21 at 0.7373, followed by the 50-DMA at 0.7309.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7426
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.7457
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7446
|Daily SMA50
|0.7303
|Daily SMA100
|0.7238
|Daily SMA200
|0.7298
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7493
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7426
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7662
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7426
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7451
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7467
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7424
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7391
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7356
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7492
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7526
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7559
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 after early rebound
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having recovered toward the mid-1.0900s earlier in the day. With the greenback holding its ground against its rivals amid rising US Treasury bond yields, the pair has turned negative on the day below 1.0900. Investors keep a close eye on Fedspeak.
GBP/USD meets resistance near 1.3050
GBP/USD has touched a fresh daily top above 1.3050 but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to continue to push higher.
Gold extends daily rally beyond $1,960
Following a short-lasting consolidation phase near $1,950, gold has extended its daily rally to a fresh multi-week high above $1,960. The souring market mood amid heightened recession fears and a protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict helps the yellow metal find demand.
Cryptos hint at a strong recovery
Bitcoin price has been heading south lately, but this has allowed a select few altcoins to go wild. Ethereum and Ripple do not seem to be on this list and are likely going to take more time before they trigger a bull rally.
Dow Jones futures move lower as China CPI soars, yields rise again and oil falls
Dow Jones futures are indicating a lower open from the main stock indices on Monday as concerns mount over the health of the Chinese economy. Dow Jones futures are trading 100 points lower at 34,517 indicating a loss of 0.3%.