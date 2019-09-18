AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie drops after hawkish Fed cut

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD breaks through the 0.6827 support after the hawkish rate cut. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6800 handle.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). As expected, the Federal Reserve Bank cut interest rates by 25 bps. 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is breaking down below the 0.6827 support as the spot is testing the 100 SMA. Bears want to drive the market towards the 0.6800 figure and potentially towards 0.6760, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. The 0.6827 level is now resistance. Further up 0.6848 can also act as resistance.
  
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6814
Today Daily Change -0.0052
Today Daily Change % -0.76
Today daily open 0.6866
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6801
Daily SMA50 0.685
Daily SMA100 0.69
Daily SMA200 0.701
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6871
Previous Daily Low 0.6829
Previous Weekly High 0.6895
Previous Weekly Low 0.6837
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6855
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6845
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.684
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6813
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6798
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6882
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6897
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6924

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

