AUD/USD stays positive above 0.7100 on RBA’s status-quo

- AUD/USD refreshes intraday high of 0.7136 following RBA’s no rate-change decision.
- Market’s risk-tone sentiment extends latest recovery as upbeat US data, hopes of further stimulus supersedes virus woes.
- US Factory Orders, updates from the American Congress, concerning the pandemic will be in focus.
AUD/USD eases from 0.7136 to 0.7130 as the RBA held monetary policy unchanged on early Tuesday. Even so, the pair keeps the early-day gains while snapping the two-day losing streak.
RBA left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25% during the latest policy meeting. In doing so, the Aussie central bank’s policymakers sound cautious while citing uncertainty over the global outlook.
Read: RBA: Accommodative approach will be maintained as long as it is required
Trading sentiment stays positive following the upbeat prints of US ISM Manufacturing PMI and American policymakers’ rush to deliver the already delayed fiscal stimulus. However, spreading of the pandemic in Australia’s Victoria becomes the key concern. On Tuesday’s Victorian State Premier Daniel Andrews said, anyone who has contracted COVID-19 and caught outside their home in breach of isolation orders will face fines of nearly A$5,000 ($3,559.00). Also standing on the negative side could be a warning from the World Health Organization (WHO) President Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Talking about data, Australia’s June month Retail Sales and Trade Balance decorated the economic calendar during the early-Asia. While Retail Sales grew past-2.4% initial forecast to 2.7%, trade surplus softened to 8,202M versus 8,800 market consensus.
Having witnessed the initial reaction to the RBA moves, traders will wait for Friday’s Statement of Monetary Policy (SOMC) for further details. However, the US Factory Order for June, expected 5% versus 8% prior, will precede Wednesday’s ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI to entertain the pair traders.
It should, however, be noted that any agreement among the US Senators, concerning the fiscal outlay or the unemployment claims benefits, will be an additional boost for the quote. Furthermore, developments surrounding the virus vaccine may offer extra support to the optimists.
Technical analysis
Unless the quote slips below 0.7065/60 support-zone, comprising June 10 high and July 24 low, bulls are less likely to stop dreaming for 0.7200. Though there will be multiple resistances beyond the July month’s top near 0.7230, also the highest since early-2019, to challenge the bulls afterward.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.712
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.7123
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7059
|Daily SMA50
|0.6947
|Daily SMA100
|0.6621
|Daily SMA200
|0.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.715
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7076
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7228
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7082
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7042
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7008
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7231
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pullback stalls amid concerns over US jobs market
EUR/USD’s pullback from Friday’s 26-month high of 1.1909 looks to have stalled with key data reviving concerns about the health of the US job market. The European equities are likely to track their Asian counterparts higher. That would further weaken the demand for the USD, benefiting the spot.
AUD/USD hits fresh highs near 0.7140 on RBA's status-quo
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and hits fresh session highs near 0.7140 on RBA's no-rate change decision. A better risk sentiment, dollar weakness and upbeat Australian Retail Sales data also underpin the aussie.
GBP/USD: Cautious optimism probes bears below 1.3100
GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a two-day losing streak, pullback from 1.3000 be the key. UK Government unveils further economic help amid the virus crisis. EU ready to ease Brexit stand. Risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
Gold consolidates the rebound below $1980
With the US dollar selling back on the cards, Gold’s quest for the $2000 level extends into August, as it consolidates the rebound to near $1980 region. The bulls continue to struggle at higher levels, with a convincing break to the upside awaited.
WTI: Weekly falling channel keeps bears hopeful below $41.00
WTI eases from $41.37 in its latest pullback inside a bearish chart pattern. The oil benchmark recently took a U-turn from the resistance line of a descending trend channel stretched since July 23.