AUD/USD rally runs out of steam ahead of 0.7250, still up substantially on the week

- AUD/USD has run out of momentum at resistance in the 0.7250s but continues to trade higher on the day.
- The risk-on market tone this week has powered the pair to a gain of more than 1.5%.
Since rebounding from the 0.7200 level during Asia Pacific trade, AUD/USD has advanced, though in recent hours, has been going sideways in the 0.7230s area, after running into resistance ahead of the 0.7250 mark. At current levels, the pair trades higher by about 0.3% on the session, taking its on-the-week gains to about 1.6%. That’s an impressive move higher given that the final week before Christmas is typically characterised by low volumes and volatility.
A pick-up in optimism that the Omicron variant won’t derail the global economic recovery amid indications it is significantly milder than Delta and the approval of two new pills in the US for at-home Covid-19 infection treatment have been the main factors driving risk appetite and helping to drive the Aussie higher this week. Iron ore prices have also been rising in China (a major Australian export) in recent weeks as Chinese authorities take steps to support the slowing economy there, which should support Australia's balance of payments going forward.
But many FX strategists and analysts suspect that the weakness seen in the US dollar this week (mostly due to risk-on) is set to be short-lived. According to analysts at MUFG, “while the recent improvement in risk sentiment on the back of reduced Omicron fears is currently weighing on the U.S. dollar, we expect the correction lower to prove shortlived”. “Hawkish comments from Fed officials over the past week including from Fed Governor Waller and San Francisco Fed President Daly have signalled that they are considering raising rates as soon as the March FOMC meeting” the bank noted.
Thursday’s hotter than expected November Core PCE inflation numbers, coupled with strong weekly jobless claims data (which shows how tight the labour market is), strong November Durable Goods Orders and strong December Consumer Confidence all point to a US economy with excellent underlying momentum. The fact that the DXY, though lower on the week, continues to trade comfortably within its December ranges and remains on course for substantial on-the-year gains of nearly 7.0% suggests that, from a technical perspective, long-term bullish momentum remains solid. In the absence of a hawkish pivot from the RBA, Fed hawkishness amid a hot economy could see AUD/USD slip back towards December lows in the 0.7000 next January.
AUD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7237
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.722
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7131
|Daily SMA50
|0.7288
|Daily SMA100
|0.7297
|Daily SMA200
|0.746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7221
|Previous Daily Low
|0.712
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7225
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.709
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7182
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7158
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7153
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7085
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7356
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
