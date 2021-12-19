AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 0.7100 on rising wedge confirmation

- AUD/USD refreshes intraday low after confirming bearish chart pattern.
- 100-SMA breakdown joins downbeat MACD, RSI to favor sellers.
- 200-SMA, wedge’s resistance line restricts short-term recovery.
AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7110 to refresh intraday low, extending Friday’s losses during Monday’s Asian session.
The pair’s reversal from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of mid-November to early December downside portrayed a rising wedge bearish chart pattern. The downside bias gains support from bearish MACD signals and descending RSI line.
However, a sustained break below the 100-SMA, near 0.7125 by the press time, becomes necessary for the AUD/USD sellers to aim for a theoretical target that signals fresh 2021 low surrounding 0.6880.
During the fall, the 0.7030 level and the 0.7000 threshold may act as intermediate halts before the lows marked during November 2020 and so far December 2021, near 0.6990, will also test the AUD/USD bears.
Alternatively, recovery moves may aim for 50% Fibo. level near 0.7180 but a convergence of the stated wedge’s resistance line and 200-SMA, around 0.7220, will challenge the AUD/USD bulls afterward.
Adding to the upside filters is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.7225 and late November’s swing high near 0.7275.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7113
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.7123
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.714
|Daily SMA50
|0.73
|Daily SMA100
|0.7303
|Daily SMA200
|0.7469
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7187
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7123
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7225
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.709
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7147
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7163
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7102
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7038
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7208
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.723
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
