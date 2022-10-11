- AUD/USD remains pressured around 2.5-year low, down for the sixth consecutive day.
- Oversold RSI, March 2020’s peak could tests bears during further downside.
- Buyers need validation from 0.6535 to retake control.
AUD/USD remains on the back foot around the 31-month low, down 0.60% intraday near 0.6265 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
In doing so, the Aussie pair drops for the sixth consecutive day while extending the previous week’s U-turn from a downward sloping support-turned-resistance line from May 12, around 0.6535 by the press time.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s sustained trading below the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of September 20 to October 04 moves and the 10-DMA also restrict the AUD/USD pair’s immediate upside around 0.6300 and 0.6430 in that order.
That said, the pair’s successful trading below the stated hurdles keeps the bears hopeful. However, there prevails a limited downside room as the March 2020 peak surrounding 0.6215 could join the nearly oversold RSI (14) and challenge the quote’s further declines.
Following that, the 0.6000 threshold and April 2020 bottom near 0.5980 could lure the AUD/USD sellers.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the 0.6535 resistance line, previous support, needs validation from the monthly high near 0.6550 to recall the buyers.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6267
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56%
|Today daily open
|0.6302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.655
|Daily SMA50
|0.6768
|Daily SMA100
|0.6868
|Daily SMA200
|0.7052
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.638
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6275
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6548
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6354
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6315
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6257
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6213
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6152
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6363
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6424
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6469
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD turns south to 1.1000 after UK data, BOE announcement
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.1000, fading its uptick to mid-1.1000s in early Europe. The UK ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.5% in three months to August from 3.6%. Meanwhile, BOE announced a temporary pause to corporate bond sale operations this week.
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 0.9700 as USD rises with yields
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 0.9700 in early European morning, as the US dollar trades firmer alongside the Treasury yields amid a broad risk-aversion. Recession fears and aggressive Fed rate hike bets underpin the dollar.
Gold eyes smoother road to the south of $1,700
Gold price remains pressured near one-week low, pokes $1,960 key support. Firmer DXY, yields keep XAU/USD bears hopeful ahead of the Fed Minutes, US CPI. Downside appears more compelling as gold fade corrective bound off the yearly low.
Assessing the chances of Ethereum price revisiting the triple-digit territory
Ethereum price has been consolidating since September 21, resulting in a bearish development. A failure to recover quickly or more bearish pressure on Bitcoin could worsen the situation and kick-start a nosedive.
Earnings season and US CPI keep markets on edge
US stocks tanked at the end of last week, after the stronger-than-expected US NFP report for September reinforced the Fed’s hike-and-hold path for interest rates, which are pushing up recession risks for the US and the global economy.