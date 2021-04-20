AUD/USD Price Analysis: Has the room to rise towards 0.7850 amid favorable technicals

By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD clinches fresh seven-week highs, briefly regains 0.7800.
  • The aussie’s daily chart shows scope for additional upside.
  • RSI points north, as the bulls eye the horizontal trendline resistance.

AUD/USD is battling 0.7800, sitting at the highest levels in seven weeks, as the sentiment remains underpinned by broad-based US dollar weakness.

The covid vaccine rollouts driven global economic optimism continues to weigh on the haven demand for the greenback. The dovish RBA minutes and PBOC’s inaction failed to have any impact on the aussie.

From a near-term technical perspective, AUD/USD remains on track to challenge the horizontal (orange) trendline resistance at 0.7853, as the upside break from the symmetrical triangle extends into a fresh week.

The February 26 high of 0.7884 remains next on the buyers’ radars.

With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing upwards, near 62.02, the upside appears more compelling for the aussie.

AUD/USD daily chart

To the downside, immediate support awaits at the horizontal 50-daily moving average (DMA) at 0.7724.

The round number at 0.7700 could then challenge the bearish commitments.

The mildly bullish 100-DMA at 0.7679 will likely come to the AUD bulls’ rescue.

AUD/USD additional levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7800
Today Daily Change 0.0042
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 0.7758
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7645
Daily SMA50 0.7723
Daily SMA100 0.7675
Daily SMA200 0.7433
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7785
Previous Daily Low 0.752
Previous Weekly High 0.7762
Previous Weekly Low 0.7585
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7684
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7621
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.759
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7422
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7325
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7856
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7953
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8121

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

