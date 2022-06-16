- AUD/USD remains mildly bid despite retreating from the daily top.
- Convergence of 100-HMA, two-day-old support line restrict immediate downside.
- 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level join overbought RSI to challenge upside momentum.
AUD/USD stays defensive above 0.7000, up 0.21% intraday as it retreats from the daily top during early Thursday in Europe.
The Aussie pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the nearly overbought RSI conditions, as well as failure to cross the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of June 08-14 downside.
However, the quote remains above the 0.6980 support confluence, including the 100-HMA and an upward sloping trend line from Tuesday, which in turn tests sellers.
In addition to the 0.6980 level, the previous resistance line from June 08, near 0.6945, will also challenge the AUD/USD bears before directing them to the 0.6850-55 support area.
On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level surrounding 0.7040 lures the intraday buyers of the AUD/USD pair. Though, a confluence of the 200-HMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, around 0.7085, appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
Should the quote rises past 0.7085, the last Friday’s high near 0.7140 and the monthly top surrounding 0.7230 will be in the spotlight.
To sum up, AUD/USD prices remain pressured despite the latest rebound. However, the fresh downside needs validation from 0.6980.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7017
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|0.7002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7113
|Daily SMA50
|0.7158
|Daily SMA100
|0.7222
|Daily SMA200
|0.7246
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7025
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6861
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7248
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7036
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6962
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6736
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7127
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains supported above 0.7000 on mixed Australian jobs
AUD/USD is clinging to gains above 0.7000, with the upside capped by the mixed Australian labor market report. The country's Unemployment Rate missed estimates with 3.9%. The US dollar licks its wounds alongside the yields in the aftermath of the Fed decision.
EUR/USD faces hurdle around 1.0450 as DXY turns sideways, Eurozone HICP eyed
EUR/USD is experiencing barricades around 1.0450 as the US dollar has turned sideways after a brief rebound. The Fed-driven sentiment continues to bode well for risk flows. The shared currency bulls witnessed a responsive buying action after hitting a low of 1.0370 on Wednesday.
Gold needs to crack $1,842 to unleash further upside
Fed Chair Jerome Powell presented a 75 bps rate hike at its June monetary policy meeting, offering the much-needed comfort to the market. Longer-dated yields tumbled on the Fed’s resolve to fight inflation, knocking off the US dollar while helping Gold Price stage a solid comeback.
Can Solana price catch a break from sellers?
Solana price came close to retesting the $24.52 weekly support level after a 56% crash. As sellers take a break, SOL could bounce to the intermediate resistance level at $38.22. A daily candlestick close below $24.52 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!