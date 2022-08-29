AUD/USD Price Analysis: Establishes above 50-EMA for a fresh rally, 0.7000 eyed

- Aussie bulls look comfortable after establishing above the 50-EMA at 0.6894.
- The RSI (14) needs to shift into the bullish territory of 60.00-80.00 for a fresh rally.
- AUD/USD is marching towards the psychological resistance of 0.7000.
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a balanced profile after a meaningful pullback from Monday’s low near 0.6840. The asset is indicating signs of a squeeze in volatility amid a consolidation phase after failing to overstep the immediate hurdle of 0.6920.
On an hourly scale, the asset is hovering around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (placed from Aug 26 high at 0.7009 to Aug 29 low at 0.6841) at 0.6905. Earlier, the asset faced barricades around 50% Fibo retracement, which is placed near 0.6925.
The establishment of the asset above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6894, is bolstering conviction signs for a sheer upside ahead. However, the 20-EMA near 0.6903 is overlapping with the asset, which indicates a consolidation ahead.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that the asset is awaiting a potential trigger for further upside.
For more upside, a decisive move above 100-EMA at 0.6915 will drive the asset towards 61.8% Fibo retracement at 0.6945, followed by Aug 26 high at 0.7009.
Alternatively, a decline below 23.6% Fibo retracement near 0.6880 will drag the asset towards Aug 29 low at 0.6841. A downside move below the latter may drag the asset towards the round-level support at 0.6800.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6903
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.697
|Daily SMA50
|0.6916
|Daily SMA100
|0.7028
|Daily SMA200
|0.7133
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6888
|Previous Weekly High
|0.701
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6934
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6963
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6863
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7059
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7108
