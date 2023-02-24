AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls pressured but eye a break of 0.6820s

- AUD/USD is still on the front side of the bear move.
- Bulls need to get above the 0.6820s which will open risk to 0.6850 prior support.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are in control testing bull's commitments at last week's lows, the bears moved in with 0.6750 eyed while last month's lows remain a downside target on the way to a test of 0.6700. The following illustrates the market structure and the prospects of a move lower while on the front side of the trend:
AUD/USD prior analysis
AUD/USD update
AUD/USD is still on the front side of the move and until the bulls can get through the trendline resistance, the bias remains to the downside with last month's lows in sight. However, a move above the 0.6820s opens risk to 0.6850 prior support and a deeper move into the Fibonacci scale:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls pressured by eye a break of 0.6820s
AUD/USD bears are in control testing bull's commitments at last week's lows, the bears moved in with 0.6750 eyed while last month's lows remain a downside target on the way to a test of 0.6700.
EUR/USD bears in control around 1.0600 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0600, following a corrective bounce off multi-day bottom that ended up positing the four-day downtrend to early Friday morning in Asia. The major currency pair justifies the broad US Dollar strength amid upbeat US data
Gold grinds within bearish set-up ahead of Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge
Gold price licks its wounds near $1,825, after refreshing the yearly low during a four-day downtrend in the last. The yellow metal seems to cheer a retreat in the United States Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar.
Ethereum Classic: Scalpers aim lower, is the downtrend inevitable?
Ethereum Classic price has caught a taste of bearish momentum in the market, potentially leading to a downswing. Still, the macro should be held in the back of traders' mind while they consider joining the bears.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Federal Reserve (Fed) gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. Nevertheless, PCE is what the world's most powerful central bank targets – especially the core figure.