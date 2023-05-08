AUD/USD portrays anxiety ahead of Aussie budget, US inflation around mid-0.6700s

- AUD/USD seesaws near the highest levels in 12 days, prods six-day uptrend.
- Hopes from Aussie budget, hawkish RBA bias favor pair buyers.
- Challenges to sentiment, recent shift in Fed bets prod AUD/USD upside amid light calendar.
- US CPI for April, survey on bank conditions and Aussie budget will be crucial to watch for clear directions.
AUD/USD remains sidelined near 0.6750, recently easing from the intraday high, as bulls and bears stay on their toes ahead of the key data/events amid the early Asian session on Monday.
In doing so, the risk-barometer pair also portrays the market’s mixed feelings amid the fears emanating from the US banks and debt ceiling talks, as well as optimism surrounding Australia and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hawkish bias.
Market sentiment worsens of late as pressure on the US policymakers to solve the debt ceiling riddle mounts amid the likely exhaustion of funds by June. Adding to the risk-off mood can be the looming US credit rating cut by a European rating agency. However, a combination of the RBA’s hawkish surprise and the Fed’s dovish rate hike keeps the AUD/USD pair buyers hopeful.
Talking about the positives, Australia's centre-left Labor government said on Monday it would include A$14.6 billion ($9.84 billion) over four years in the federal budget for cost of living relief for families and businesses, which it promised would not stoke inflation, reported Reuters.
On the same line, RBA’s quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP), also known as the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), showed readiness for further rate hikes and defended hawks after surprising markets with a 0.25% rate lift earlier in the week.
Alternatively, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday issued a stark warning that a failure by Congress to act on the debt ceiling could trigger a "constitutional crisis" that also would call into question the federal government's creditworthiness, per Reuters.
Further, the US employment report for April surprised markets by unveiling a jump in the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) by 253K expected and revised down prior readings of 165K. Further, the Unemployment Rate also eased to 3.4% versus 3.5% market forecasts and previous mark whereas Average Hourly Earnings improved to 4.4% YoY from 4.3% prior (revised) and analysts’ estimations of 4.2%.
Following the upbeat US employment report, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, who supported the 25 basis point rate hike that the Fed took last week, called it "a good next step." The policymaker cited significant amount of inflation in the economy and "very tight" labor market to back his hawkish bias.
Additionally, a leading European rating agency, Scope Ratings, placed the United States of America's AA long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings in local and foreign currency under review for a possible downgrade due to longer-run risks associated with the misuse of the debt ceiling instrument, per Reuters.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses while the US Treasury bond yields also remain pressured, which in turn allows the US Dollar to lick its wounds.
Looking forward, Tuesday’s Federal Budget from Australia will be crucial for the AUD/USD pair traders ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April. Also important to watch will be the US Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices. It’s worth noting that Tuesday’s Aussie Retail Sales and China trade numbers can also offer additional directives to the pair traders.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest inaction, AUD/USD defends the previous day’s upside break of a three-month-old descending trend line, now immediate support near 0.6725, which in turn keeps the pair buyers hopeful of challenging the previous monthly high of around 0.6805.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6749
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.6749
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6681
|Daily SMA50
|0.6684
|Daily SMA100
|0.6788
|Daily SMA200
|0.6729
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6757
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6689
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6757
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6607
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6731
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6707
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6774
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6842
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.1050 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1050, having found support well above 1.1000 early Monday. The pair is trading on the front foot as the US Dollar is looking vulnerable yet again amid looming US default fears and the banking sector crisis. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2650
GBP/USD gains traction for the fourth straight day and climbs to a fresh one-year high above 1.2650 on Monday. Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD depressed and remain supportive of the ongoing move up. The focus remains on the Fed's Loan Officers Survey.
Gold: Rebound approaches $2,050 as US data looms
Gold price is reversing its corrective pullback, heading toward $2,050 in early Europe. The precious metal benefits from the softer US Dollar and the market’s cautious optimism as traders prepare for the key US banks lending and inflation data.
The Ethereum Foundation just sold $30M in Ether — But will ETH price fall this time?
On May 6, Ethereum Foundation transferred nearly $30 million in Ether to the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, causing jitters in the market about a potential selloff event.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK Q1 GDP, and US CPI
With the Fed having raised rates again last week by 25bps, this week’s April CPI numbers are likely to be a key benchmark feeding into whether the next meeting will see the Fed hit the pause button and keep rates unchanged after several meetings of consecutive hikes.