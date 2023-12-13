AUD/USD looks vulnerable near 0.6520 support ahead of the Fed

- The Australian Dollar is looking weak after rejection at 0.6615.
- The US Dollar remains steady as hopes of a Fed pivot fade.
- AUD/USD is approaching a relevant support area at 0.6520.
The Aussie remains on its back foot on Wednesday’s European Morning session. Price action hovering dangerously close to the 0.6520 support area with the US Dollar showing strength as recent US data cooled hopes of an imminent Fed pivot.
US macroeconomic data cools hopes of Fed cuts
US CPI figures increased unexpectedly in November, revealing that the Fed faces a tough last mile to bring inflation to the 2% target and dampening investors’ expectations of rate cuts in the first quarter of 2024.
Beyond that, the meeting of China’s top leaders ended without any meaningful stimulus program to boost economic growth, which has disappointed investors, adding negative pressure on the Aussie.
AUD/USD approaches key support at 0.6520
Technical indicators are turning lower following another rejection above 0.6600, with a bearish cross on the 4h 100 and 50 SMAs likely to add weight to the pair,
Immediate support lies at 0.6555, which guards the 0.6520 level, a relevant pivot point, and the 38,2 retracement of the October - November rally.
A bullish reaction here would fave resistance at 0.6615 ahead of the early December peak, at 0.6690.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6555
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.656
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6573
|Daily SMA50
|0.6455
|Daily SMA100
|0.6462
|Daily SMA200
|0.6575
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6612
|Previous Daily Low
|0.654
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6691
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6526
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6677
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6318
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6568
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6529
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6498
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6456
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6601
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6674
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
