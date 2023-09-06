AUD/USD languishes near YTD low, above mid-0.6300s despite stronger Australian GDP

- AUD/USD remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Wednesday.
- The better-than-expected Australian Q2 GDP print fails to impress bulls or lend any support.
- The USD touches a six-month peak and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
The AUD/USD pair fails to capitalize on the overnight modest bounce from the vicinity of mid-0.6300s, or its lowest level since November 2022 and attracts fresh sellers during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices remain depressed near the 0.6360 region and move little in reaction to the better-than-expected Australian GDP report.
In fact, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the economy expanded by 0.4% during the second quarter, more than the 0.2% growth registered in the previous quarter and the 0.3% rise anticipated. The yearly growth rate also surpassed market expectations and came in at 2.1%, though marked a slight slowdown from the 2.3% previous. The data, however, does little to lend any support to the AUD/USD pair amid concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China, which tends to undermine the China-proxy Aussie.
The fears resurfaced after a private survey showed on Tuesday that business activity in China's services sector expanded at its slowest pace in eight months. Adding to this, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo doesn't expect any changes to the US tariffs imposed on China by the Trump administration until the ongoing review by the US Treasury is complete. This, along with the Reserve Bank of Australia's on-hold rate decision and expectations that the policy tightening cycle is over, continues to undermine the Australian Dollar (AUD).
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, climbs to a nearly six-month high and remains well supported by growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer. Moreover, the markets are pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps lift-off in 2023. This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with the prevalent cautious market mood favours the USD bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for the risk-sensitive AUD/USD pair is to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6372
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6379
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6451
|Daily SMA50
|0.6596
|Daily SMA100
|0.6637
|Daily SMA200
|0.6719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6465
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6358
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6401
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6399
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6293
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6229
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6443
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6507
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.655
AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6350 despite upbeat Australian GDP data
AUD/USD is falling toward 0.6350 even though the Australian Q2 GDP beat estimate with 0.4% over the quarter. After RBA stood pat on interest rates in September, markets have began pricing out any further rate hike from the central bank.
USD/JPY consolidates near 10-month highs above 147.50
USD/JPY is holding steady above 14750, consolidating the previous rally to a ten-month high early Wednesday. The US Dollar has paused its upsurge alongside the US Treasury yields while markets remain wary of rising oil prices. The BoJ-speak had little impact on the Yen.
Gold struggles near $1,925/over one-week low, lacks follow-through
Gold price remains depressed for the third straight day and is pressured by a bullish US Dollar. Hawkish Fed expectations remain supportive of elevated US bond yields and underpin the buck. The prevalent cautious market mood might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets.
Grayscale law firm Davis Polk urges SEC to approve Bitcoin spot ETF, citing best use of resources
Grayscale Investment, one of the companies in the Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) race, has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) conversion to an ETP, citing recent court victory.
Investors grow wary of inflation expectations
The significant development overnight came from Oil prices, which hit a new closing high for 2023. So, while Oil bulls are dancing in the street, the notable price uptick could prove challenging for central banks and financial markets, which were embellishing the current lower inflation groove.