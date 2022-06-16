AUD/USD establishes above 0.7040 on falling yields, Fed Powell eyed

- AUD/USD is balancing above 0.7040 as DXY has turned bearish ahead of Fed Powell’s speech.
- The aussie bulls have ignored the subdued aussie jobless rate.
- Higher aussie Employment Change will provide more room for the RBA to stretch interest rates.
The AUD/USD pair has displayed a mild correction after hitting a fresh weekly high of 0.7070 in the late New York session. The aussie dollar is advancing gradually this week after sensing a responsive buying action near 0.6850 on Wednesday. The antipodean has ignored the mixed employment data and has got strengthened against the greenback.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the Unemployment Rate at 3.9%, unchanged from the prior print but came higher than the expectation of 3.8%. However, the economy has managed to generate significant job opportunities in May. The Employment Change has landed at 60.6k, extremely higher than the expectations of 25k and the prior print of 4k.
An unchanged Unemployment Rate and higher job additions in the labor market will support the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to tighten policy without any hesitation. A tight labor market delights the central bank in policy tightening measures as it feels the least slowdown worries. The RBA would be able to consider rate hike options beyond the 25 basis points (bps) rate.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) extended its weakness on Thursday after slipping below the crucial support of 104.67. Falling US Treasury yields have brought a sell-off in the DXY. The 10-year US Treasury yields have eased 5.9% and have slipped to 3.19%. A 75 bps rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has trimmed the DXY’s appeal vigorously. Going forward, investors’ focus will remain on the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell, which is due on Friday. The speech is expected to dictate the rationale behind featuring a bumper rate hike.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7048
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|0.7002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7113
|Daily SMA50
|0.7158
|Daily SMA100
|0.7222
|Daily SMA200
|0.7246
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7025
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6861
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7248
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7036
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6962
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6736
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7127
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 0.7040 on falling yields, Fed Powell eyed
The AUD/USD pair has displayed a mild correction after hitting a fresh weekly high of 0.7070 in the late New York session. The aussie dollar is advancing gradually this week after sensing a responsive buying action near 0.6850 on Wednesday.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0550 after reaching a weekly high around 1.0600
EUR/USD soars sharply above the 1.0500 mark for the first time in the week and extends its gains for the third consecutive day after Fed Wednesday’s afternoon hike, that tumbled the major towards weekly lows around 1.0350, though staged a comeback and now is trading at weekly highs near 1.0601.
Gold advances firmly above $1850 on weaker USD and falling real yields
Gold spot remains steady above the 200-day moving average DMA, which lies around $1843.19, as the Wall Street close approaches. Safe-haven demand and US dollar buyers taking profits weakened the greenback and lifted Gold prices.
This token could trigger the next meltdown in Ethereum and crypto
Ethereum price continued its decline in the bloodbath this week. Experts argue Lido Finance’s stETH’s depeg from Ethereum has triggered a crisis and institutions like Celsius and 3AC witnessed massive liquidations.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!