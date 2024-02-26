Share:
  • AUD/USD drops 0.35% amid mixed market sentiment and rising US Treasury yields, focus on key US and Australian data releases.
  • Anticipation for Fed speeches and economic reports such as Durable Goods Orders and Consumer Confidence to influence rate cut expectations.
  • Australian Dollar pressured from declining iron ore prices and forthcoming data on inflation, housing, and retail sales.

The AUD/USD slid 0.35% on Monday amid a mixed market mood and a rise in US Treasury bond yields. Investors bracing for the release of crucial economic data in the United States (US) and Australia were the main reason behind the pair’s price action, even though the Greenback posted solid losses. Nevertheless, as the Asian session begins, the pair exchanges hands at 0.6538, down 0.03%.

AUD/USD dives on mixed economic mood

Wall Street ended Monday’s session with a mixed tone as traders turned cautious. Eight Federal Reserve speakers would cross the wires during the week, while the release of Durable Goods Orders could support the Fed’s doves as orders are estimated to have plunged in January. Besides that, housing data and Consumer Confidence can reemphasize the Fed’s need to cut rates later in the year. Late in the week, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) will update the inflation status and could rock US Treasury bond yields as expectations for rate cuts can adjust.

On Australia’s front, the economic docket is absent as AUD/USD traders brace for Tuesday's release of inflation figures for the last quarter of 2023.  The day after that, investors are eyeing the release of housing data, retail sales, and credit data.

The AUD/USD has remained pressured as Iron ore prices fell to their lowest in four months, as inventories in China pile up, amid the struggle of the property market.

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The AUD/USD diving to a new four-day low opened the door for a deeper pullback after failing to reclaim the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6560. If sellers push the spot price below the 0.6500 figure, a leg-down is seen with the next support level at the February 5 low of 0.6468, followed by the February 13 cycle low of 0.6442. Traders must be aware of this key level, as the pair could drop to 0.6400. Otherwise if buyers lift the exchange rate above the 200-DMA, look for a test of the 0.6600 mark.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL LEVELS

Overview
Today last price 0.6539
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 0.6562
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6535
Daily SMA50 0.6633
Daily SMA100 0.6554
Daily SMA200 0.6563
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.658
Previous Daily Low 0.655
Previous Weekly High 0.6595
Previous Weekly Low 0.6522
Previous Monthly High 0.6839
Previous Monthly Low 0.6525
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6569
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6562
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6548
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6534
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6517
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6579
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6595
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6609

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

