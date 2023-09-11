AUD/USD consolidates its gains near 0.6430 ahead of Australian Confidence survey

- AUD/USD takes a breather after surging from 0.6370 to 0.6430 amid the improvement in risk sentiment.
- The Australian Dollar benefited from the upbeat China's inflation data.
- Traders will monitor the Australian Confidence survey, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
The AUD/USD pair edges higher and consolidates its recent gains around 0.6430 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The rebound of the pair is bolstered by the weaker US Dollar (USD) and improvement in risk sentiment. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 104.50 after retracing from the 105.00 area.
The China-proxy Australian dollar (AUD) benefited from China's inflation data. The Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% YoY, from a 0.3% drop in the previous month, compared to the 0.2% rise anticipated. The monthly figure was 0.3% as expected. The improvement in Chinese inflation figures boosted the risk-on mood and dragged the safe-haven US Dollar lower.
On the US Dollar front, investors await the highly-anticipated US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data which might convince the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate expectation. The upbeat data would suggest the Federal Reserve needs to tighten monetary policy. This, in turn, might lift the Greenback against its rivals.
After the G20 Summit, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conveyed more optimism that the US could control inflation without damaging the employment market. Yellen also said on Sunday that every gauge of inflation is declining and there were no massive wave of layoffs. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee outlined the central bank's goal of leading the economy into a "golden path." This route represents a scenario in which inflation falls without causing a recession. Furthermore, Fed New York President John Williams said last week that highlighted the decline in inflation and an improving economic balance.
Looking ahead, market participants await the Australian Confidence surveys due later on Tuesday. The Westpac Consumer Confidence is expected at 0.6%. The NAB Business Confidence Index is expected to drop to 1 in August, up from -2 in July. Later this week, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday and the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday will be released. Traders will take cues from these figures and find the trading opportunity around the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.643
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.82
|Today daily open
|0.6378
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6431
|Daily SMA50
|0.6581
|Daily SMA100
|0.6627
|Daily SMA200
|0.6713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6415
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6367
|Previous Weekly High
|0.648
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6357
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6397
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6385
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6358
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6339
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6311
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6406
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6453
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
