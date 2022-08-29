- AUD/USD advances close to 0.25% on Monday, trimming some of last Friday’s losses.
- Last week’s Fed’s rhetoric put a lid on the AUD/USD gains.
- Australian Retail Sales were better-than-expected, propelled by tourism.
AUD/USD reclaims the 0.6900 figure after hitting a six-week low at around 0.6840 in the North American session amidst a risk-off mood, spurred by last Friday’s Fed’s Powell hawkish rhetoric, sending US equities tumbling on average almost 3%, between the S&P 500, Nasdaq and the Dow.
The AUD/USD opened below last Friday’s close and edged towards 0.6840 before recovering some ground, reaching a daily high at 0.6925 before settling around current spot prices. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6907, above its opening price by almost 1%.
AUD/USD edges higher on positive AUS data, weaker US dollar
The Australian dollar gains are courtesy of a weaker US dollar, as shown by the US Dollar Index, down 0.09%, at 108.736. Additionally, commodity prices led by crude oil and Iron Ore are bolstering commodity-linked currencies, like the AUD, the NZD, and the CAD.
US equities are extending their losses following Jerome Powell’s last Friday remarks, saying that the Fed’s primary goal is bringing inflation to its 2% goal even if it spurs slow growth and “pain to households and businesses.” He added that “without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone.”
On Friday, US economic data revealed that the core PCE deflator, the Fed’s favorite inflation measure, increased by 0.1% MoM, less than estimated. Nevertheless, the three-month annualized figure is still high, and as Powell welcomed the data, he reiterated that the Fed needs to go to restrictive territory. Later, the UoM consumer sentiment improved to 58.2, reflecting lower gasoline prices.
In the Asian session, Australian Retail Sales for July, on its preliminary reading, came better than estimated, up by 1.3%, bolstering the AUD/USD. According to ANZ analysts, Aussie sales were bolstered by tourism and returning residents.
“We noted last month that very negative net arrivals in June may have been key to the weakness in retail sales growth, rather than the start of a consumer slowdown. We will be watching net arrivals as a signal for retail sales growth in the near term since the two datasets have been moving together in recent months,” ANZ analysts wrote.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6905
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.697
|Daily SMA50
|0.6916
|Daily SMA100
|0.7028
|Daily SMA200
|0.7133
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6888
|Previous Weekly High
|0.701
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6934
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6963
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6863
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7059
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7108
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 50-EMA for a fresh rally, 0.7000 eyed
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a balanced profile after a meaningful pullback from Monday’s low near 0.6840. The asset is indicating signs of a squeeze in volatility amid a consolidation phase after failing to overstep the immediate hurdle of 0.6920.
EUR/USD struggles around parity amid hawkish ECB/Fed speakers, German inflation eyed
EUR/USD buyers seem to catch a breather after a volatile start to the NFP week. The major currency pair initially slumped towards the one-week low before closing the day with mild gains around the parity levels, not to forget the retreat from 1.0029.
Gold bulls pull out at key daily resistance
Gold trades heavy in a bearish territory with potential demand sighted at around $1,710. Powell's Jackson Hole speech has reinforced the message that multiple and sizable hikes are still in the pipeline, supporting the greenback.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin crumble under pressure from Powell’s speech
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices are struggling to recover from a slump after the recent bloodbath that hit the crypto market. The Fed Chairman’s speech fueled the dip in dog-themed cryptocurrencies.
Are central banks responsible for the mess we see now?
Everywhere you look there is criticism of central banks–do they fall into line when a president or prime minister leans on them (the autonomy issue)? Are they responsible for the mess we see now or can we blame Putin?