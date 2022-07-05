AUD/NZD Price Analysis: 13-day-old resistance tests buyers despite RBA’s 0.50% rate lift

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD retreats from intraday high, short-term key resistance line after the RBA’s rate increase.
  • RBA matches wide market expectations of announcing a 50 bps rate hike.
  • Steady RSI, bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful, 50-day EMA restricts immediate downside.

AUD/NZD tracks other Australia dollar (AUD) pairs while failing to cheer the RBA’s 0.50% rate hike during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the cross-currency pair steps back from a two-week-old descending resistance line of late.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) matched wide market expectations by announcing 50 basis points (bps) rate hike during its third attempt to battle inflation. That said, the benchmark rate rises to 1.35% after the rate increase.

Even if the quote eased back from the immediate resistance line near 1.1070, the steady RSI and bullish MACD signals keep AUD/NZD buyers hopeful until the pair stays beyond the 100-day EMA level of 1.0920.

However, a pullback towards the 50-day EMA level of 1.1000 can’t be ruled out.

In a case where the AUD/NZD pair drops below the 100-day EMA, the downward trajectory can aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of March-May upside, around 1.0830, appear more likely.

On the contrary, a clear upside break of the 1.1070 resistance line can quickly trigger the run-up towards June’s peak of 1.1180.

Following that, the yearly high marked in May at around 1.1195 could lure the AUD/NZD bulls.

AUD/NZD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1056
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 1.1057
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1053
Daily SMA50 1.1027
Daily SMA100 1.0908
Daily SMA200 1.0726
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1066
Previous Daily Low 1.0958
Previous Weekly High 1.1108
Previous Weekly Low 1.0959
Previous Monthly High 1.1179
Previous Monthly Low 1.0744
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1025
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0988
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0919
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.088
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1096
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1135
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1204

 

 

